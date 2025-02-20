Indian Institute of Commerce Lakshya Partners with Nergy Vidya to Introduce Experiential Commerce Learning

PRNewswire

Kochi (Kerala) [India], February 20: Indian Institute of Commerce Lakshya (IIC Lakshya), a leader in commerce education, has partnered with Nergy Vidya, an edtech platform whose courses are endorsed by the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, under the Government of India, to launch an experiential learning curriculum for commerce students. This initiative addresses a longstanding gap in practical skill development within the sector.

Bridging Theory and Practice in Commerce Education

Despite its academic rigor, commerce education in India has historically lacked hands-on training aligned with industry needs. IIC Lakshya's new program, powered by Nergy Vidya's government-recognized tools, integrates simulations, real-world case studies, and compliance frameworks into its courses. The collaboration aims to equip students with skills for exams like CA, ACCA, and CPA, while preparing them for global finance careers.

Why This Partnership Matters

Nergy Vidya's curriculum is hosted on its SWAYAM Plus Platform under IIT Madras under the Ministry of Education and endorsed by the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, as part of Government of India's Digital India Mission. These affiliations ensure students access standardized, industry-relevant content.

Mr. Orwell Lionel on Empowering Future Professionals

Mr. Orwell Lionel, Founder and Managing Director of IIC Lakshya, stated: "Our vision is to place a 'Lakshyan'--every student who walks through our doors--in top global organizations. This partnership with Nergy Vidya accelerates that mission. By merging our academic expertise with their government-backed experiential modules, we're creating professionals who don't just learn commerce, but master its real-world applications."

Since 2011, Lionel has driven IIC Lakshya's growth into Kerala's largest commerce educator, with six campuses, 100,000+ alumni, and 300+ national/global exam rank holders. The institute recently hosted Excomium 2024, which was India's largest commerce graduation ceremony, awarding 2,000+ degrees.

Key Benefits for Students

* Practical training on a simulated platform to understand GST, taxation, and audit processes.

* Courses aligned with Ministry of Skill Development standards.

About Indian Institute of Commerce Lakshya

IIC Lakshya, founded in 2011, offers career-focused programs like CA, ACCA, CMA, and integrated degrees (B.Com + ACCA, MBA + ACCA). With actor Mohanlal as its brand ambassador, the institute operates with six campuses in Kerala, including a flagship campus in Vytilla, Kochi that can manage over 2,000+ students.

