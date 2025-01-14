IndoAI Technologies Unveils Next-Generation AI Innovations: Introducing IndoAI Camera and IndoAI Lock

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], January 14: IndoAI www.indo.ai , is a proud Made-in-India product with edge ai solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of smart AI products Smart edge AI camera and smart anticipated IndoAI security lock. These cutting edge AI devices are poised to revolutionize intelligence and offer unmatched performance tailored to modern offices and homes.

The IndoAI Camera has already set a new standard in AI-powered smart surveillance, addressing challenges in sectors such as education, retail, healthcare, and government. With the concept of Appization, we have increased the capabilities beyond traditional IP cameras, now any AI model can be deployed on our smart camera using mobile phones and no need to change anything in the hardware. With a local processing design powered by Edge AI, the device ensures ultra-fast responses while maintaining data security by storing all information on Indian cloud servers.

Appization turns a smart camera into a flexible, adaptable device. Businesses and users can make the camera do exactly what they need for different situations without buying new equipment or calling tech experts. It's all as simple as choosing an app, installing it, and watching it work.

So, just like you personalise your smartphone with apps, Appization lets you personalize a camera with AI skills, making it more useful for different needs--whether it's security, monitoring, or automation. It's about making technology easy and flexible for everyone.

Also for home security we are coming up with IndoAI smart ai lock, a smart access control solution designed to enhance the convenience and protection with ease. Whether managing secure entry for homes, offices, or industrial facilities, the IndoAI Lock uses facial recognition technology to offer an intuitive, contactless experience.

Together, these devices create a seamless integration of AI-powered surveillance with Appization and smart security.

A Word from the Leadership

"At IndoAI Technologies, we aim to combine cutting-edge AI innovation with practical, real-world solutions," said Rashmi Kulkarni, Co-founder of IndoAI Technologies. "The IndoAI Camera has been a game-changer for our clients, and the IndoAI Lock will take this a step further. Both products reflect our commitment to delivering smart, reliable, and secure technology solutions that empower businesses and individuals."

Key Highlights of IndoAI Solutions

* IndoAI Camera:

* Real-time AI analytics for multiple use cases, including attendance tracking, eKYC, visitor management, and more.

* Accuracy of over 95%, ensuring precision in critical scenarios.

* Compatible with custom AI models and allowing to deploy any model on the edge, offering flexibility to developers and enterprises.

* Data privacy at its core, with all data processed locally and stored securely in India.

Upcomings :

IndoAI Lock:

* Smart, AI-powered access control with facial recognition capabilities.

* Ideal for businesses, homes, and industrial spaces seeking contactless security solutions.

* Complements the IndoAI Camera to deliver an end-to-end security ecosystem.

Achieving Milestones, Shaping the Future

In this financial year, IndoAI Technologies has successfully deployed 100+ IndoAI Cameras across India in schools, businesses, and government facilities. With the launch of the IndoAI Lock, the company is expanding its footprint in the smart security ecosystem, staying true to its promise of delivering innovative, homegrown solutions.

Learn More About IndoAI

Experience the future of security and intelligence with the IndoAI Camera and IndoAI Lock. Visit us at www.indo.ai to explore our products, solutions, and how we're reshaping industries through AI.

