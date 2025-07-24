IndoSpace expands its footprint in Maharashtra with the launch of 'IndoSpace Chakan V in Pune'

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24: IndoSpace, India's fully integrated supply chain infrastructure services platform has announced the launch of 'IndoSpace Chakan V', its largest industrial park in India. Spanning 188 acres and backed by an investment of USD 120 million, this development is the eighth Industrial and Logistics Park of IndoSpace in the region. IndoSpace currently has an existing footprint of 525 acres in Pune region.

Located within MIDC Chakan and strategically positioned along key national and state highways, including the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Pune-Nashik Highway, Pune-Ahmednagar-Aurangabad Highway, and the Bengaluru-Mumbai Industrial Corridor, the park will offer connectivity to industrial hubs across western India. Rail infrastructure further strengthens site accessibility, making it a viable option for manufacturers and logistics operators looking for proximity to consumption centres and ports. Pune's industrial and logistics market, including the Chakan-Talegaon corridor, achieved 6.7 million sq. Ft absorption in 2024. IndoSpace Chakan V will support ongoing demand from industries such as automotive, engineering, electronics, and third-party logistics.

"Chakan has cemented its role as a high-demand manufacturing hub, driven by its strong connectivity and industrial ecosystem," said Anshuman Singh, Managing Director & CEO, IndoSpace. "With IndoSpace Chakan V, we are strengthening our ability to support the evolving requirements of India's industrial growth and logistics transformation. This park reinforces our long-term commitment to enabling India's next phase of infrastructure-led economic expansion."

IndoSpace Chakan V in Pune is designed with state-of-the-art smart infrastructure and sustainability-driven solutions. The park will offer flexible built-to-suit (BTS) options, catering to the evolving needs of diverse industries. It incorporates low-carbon materials, energy-efficient LED lighting, and advanced digital smart park technology with RFID sensors. The park also offers emission-free electric bikes for intra-park mobility, an auto-repair centre, childcare facilities, and dedicated sports zones.

IndoSpace is India's fully integrated supply chain infrastructure services platform. With over 60 million square feet of infrastructure across 50+ strategically located hubs since its inception in 2007, IndoSpace powers over 150+ industry leaders across Manufacturing, Electronics, 3PL, E-Commerce, Retail, and Automotive sectors. Aligned with the vision of PM Gati Shakti, the National Logistics Policy (NLP), and Make in India, IndoSpace is contributing to India's supply chain industry by delivering scalable, and sustainable infrastructure services that enhance efficiency and accelerate manufacturing growth. By seamlessly integrating technology, sustainability, and operational efficiency, IndoSpace is shaping logistics ecosystems, solidifying its role as an enabler in India's growth narrative.

* Year End 2024 Pune Industrial & Logistics Market Watch by Savills

