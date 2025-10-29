IPAG Business School: Where Global Rankings Meet Real-World Impact

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], October 29: In an era where businesses are defined by agility, innovation, and global connectivity, the value of a truly international business education has never been greater. Choosing the right institution is no longer just about earning a degree; it's about aligning with a legacy of excellence, global credibility, and future-focused learning. For professionals seeking that edge, IPAG Business School stands as a trusted name in business education, backed by six decades of academic leadership and international recognition.

Founded in 1965 in Paris, IPAG has consistently been at the forefront of management education in Europe. Its reputation is built on academic rigour, global exposure, and a strong commitment to innovation. Over the years, IPAG has emerged as a preferred destination for students and professionals worldwide, known not just for its high-quality teaching but also for its industry connections and future-ready curriculum.

What sets IPAG apart is its proven global standing, validated by world-class rankings and accreditations that place it among the most respected business schools in Europe.

- ShanghaiRanking Global Ranking of Academic Subjects

* Finance: 101-500 globally | 5th in France

* Economics: 201-300 globally | 7th in France

* Business Administration: 301-400 globally

- Eduniversal Rankings

* Bachelor in Marketing & Digital Communication: 2nd in France

* Bachelor in International Business: 2nd in France

* MBA in Digital Strategy Design & Transformation: 18th in France

* MBA in International Business Development: 20th in France

- International Accreditations & Recognitions

* AACSB -- Global benchmark for business education excellence

* EFMD -- European quality standards (Master in International Management)

* BSIS Impact Label -- Recognition for community and social impact

* PRME Advanced Signatory -- Commitment to sustainability and ethics

While the achievements highlight IPAG's academic strength, IPAG's distinction goes beyond rankings. Its MBA and postgraduate programmes are designed with working professionals in mind; flexible, industry-aligned, and globally relevant. The curriculum blends European innovation, research-driven insights, and practical business applications, ensuring graduates are equipped to lead in fast-changing industries.

In India, IPAG has strengthened its presence through a strategic collaboration with XLRI - Xavier School of Management. Together, they offer a 15-month, live online MBA with XLRI Certification, a dual-credential programme that combines European academic excellence with Indian business leadership.

Through this programme, participants earn dual credentials:

- An MBA from IPAG Business School

- A Professional Certificate in Management from XLRI

Why Indian Learners Should Choose IPAG

Indian professionals looking to gain a global perspective and advance their careers can benefit immensely from IPAG Business School. Key reasons include:

- Global Recognition: IPAG is AACSB-accredited and ranked among the top 220 worldwide in Economics & Business, ensuring internationally respected credentials.

- European Academic Excellence: Offers exposure to European management practices, strategic thinking, and innovation-driven learning.

- Dual Exposure: Opportunities for international immersion programs in Paris or Nice, complementing classroom learning with real-world global business experience.

- Flexible Learning for Professionals: Live online programs designed to fit around a working professional's schedule without career interruptions.

- Strong Alumni Network: Access to a diverse, global alumni community, opening doors to cross-border career and networking opportunities.

Whether pursuing an MBA or other postgraduate pathways, IPAG offers an education that is both globally recognised and deeply relevant to today's business world.

For professionals looking to elevate their careers, IPAG represents more than just a degree -- it offers a passport to global leadership. Its collaboration with XLRI further strengthens its appeal in India, offering learners dual credentials, immersive experiences, and access to two powerful alumni networks.

Explore IPAG's MBA and postgraduate programmes in India and discover how this globally respected business school can help you achieve your academic and professional goals. Visit the official IPAG MBA with XLRI Certification Programme website to learn more.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)