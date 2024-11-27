JAIN - Deemed-to-be University - Opens Applications for M.Sc. Data Science and M.Sc. Animation 2025

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 27: JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) is pleased to announce the commencement of applications for its Master of Science (M.Sc.) programmes in Animation and Data Science for the academic year 2025. These two-year postgraduate programmes aim to provide students with the expertise required to excel in their respective fields.

M.Sc. Animation

The M.Sc. Animation programme is designed to help students master the art of bringing characters to life through visualisation, sketching, and storytelling. The course emphasises creativity, industry-relevant techniques, and hands-on experience through workshops and real-world projects.

Highlights:

-Explore narrative and non-narrative storytelling

- Gain practical exposure through industry-simulated assignments

- Workshops and seminars from industry professionals

Eligibility:

Graduates with a minimum aggregate of 50% from a recognized university. Selection is based on an entrance test and a personal interview.

M.Sc. Data Science and Analytics

The M.Sc. Data Science programme focuses on the principles of data analysis, manipulation, and secure data transfer, preparing students for high-demand roles in the data-driven world.

Highlights:

-In-depth study of data analysis and business intelligence

- Practical projects and industry exposure

- Specialisation in data security measures

Application Process and Campus Information

Both the M.Sc. Animation and M.Sc. Data Science programmes are hosted at the state-of-the-art facilities at JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) campuses:

* M.Sc. Animation: JAIN Knowledge Campus, Jayanagar 9th Block, Bengaluru

* M.Sc. Data Science: School of Sciences, JC Road, Bengaluru

How to Apply

JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) is inviting applications for both programmes for the 2025 batch. Interested candidates can apply online using the respective links below:

* Apply for M.Sc. Animation 2025: Apply Here

* Apply for M.Sc. Data Science 2025: Apply Here

JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) remains committed to delivering high-quality education, providing students with practical experience and industry exposure, and shaping future leaders in the fields of data science and animation.

For more information on the application and admission process, please contact:

Admissions Office

JAIN Knowledge Campus

#44/4, District Fund Road

Jayanagar 9th Block, Bengaluru - 560069

Email: enquiry.pg@jainuniversity.ac.in

