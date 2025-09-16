JBL Partners with VDO.AI and Havas Media India to Redefine Festive Storytelling on CTV

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 16: A leading premium audio brand, JBL, has teamed up with VDO.AI, a global leader in advertising technology, and Havas Media India, the media agency of Havas Media Network India, to launch a groundbreaking interactive CTV campaign for its latest wireless earbuds, JBL Live Beam 3. Capitalising on the Diwali shopping surge, VDO.AI's advanced advertising technology transforms the JBL campaign into a seamless discovery-to-purchase journey, unlocking new opportunities for brands to engage audiences on CTV during India's biggest festive season.

Moving beyond conventional advertising, the campaign, powered by VDO.AI's innovative ad suite, introduces an interactive QR Code wrapper that enables viewers to transition effortlessly from brand discovery to product purchase. With just a scan, viewers can explore and buy the JBL Live Beam 3 earbuds directly from their TV screens, turning India's largest screen into both a showcase and a shopping destination. Powered by VDO.AI's proprietary CTV technology, the campaign will run across leading media platforms, reaching households in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune, Ahmedabad, Cochin, and several other fast-growing cities.

"At JBL, innovation has always been at the core of our brand. With the JBL Live Beam 3 earbuds, we're turning sound into a truly immersive experience," said Akhil Sethi, Head of Digital Marketing, Harman India Consumer Audio. "At JBL, we've reimagined how festive product campaigns can come to life. Partnering with Havas Media India and VDO.AI, we're leveraging immersive CTV formats that turn awareness into interaction and curiosity into action. As CTV emerges as the new living-room prime time, this campaign provides the perfect stage to showcase our latest innovation and strengthen our festive season connect with consumers."

Amitt Sharma, CEO and Co-founder of VDO.AI, commented, "At VDO.AI, we've been helping brands cut through the clutter on CTV by turning passive viewing into active engagement. With JBL, we see a powerful opportunity to carve a distinct niche for a brand that already stands for premium experiences. Our advertising technology transforms traditional video into interactive journeys, ensuring viewers don't just watch JBL's latest product but truly connect with it. Campaigns like this represent the future of advertising, where discovery becomes immersive and brand experiences are curated, not consumed."

"We are excited to partner with JBL and VDO.AI to create a campaign that elevates consumer engagement during the festive season," added Rohan Chincholi, Chief Digital Officer, Havas Media India. "CTV is fast emerging as a prime platform for reaching high-intent, tech-savvy households, and this campaign demonstrates how creativity, advertising technology, and premium storytelling can work together to deliver impact."

The campaign is now live across premium CTV environments, delivering a powerful festive push in the run-up to Diwali. With this initiative, VDO.AI, JBL, and Havas Media India are setting new benchmarks for how brands connect with audiences in a connected, digital-first world.

About VDO.AI

VDO.AI is a global advertising technology company empowering brands and publishers to leverage the potential of video content across Web, Mobile, and Connected TV (CTV). Utilizing AI-driven targeting, data-led insights, and proprietary ad formats, VDO.AI offers a comprehensive programmatic ecosystem designed to deliver ads that perform at scale. Trusted by 2,000+ publishers and 10,000+ brands, the platform serves over 20 billion video impressions monthly. Acknowledged for its innovation in the AdTech space, VDO.AI has won coveted industry awards such as CII AI Awards 2025, Financial Express MarTech Awards 2025, e4m Play Streaming Media Awards 2025, Connected TV Asia Awards 2025, Excellence in Technology & Innovation (Adgully Leaders 2.0), Most Innovative Company of the Year (Assocham), and Best CTV/OTT Ad Campaign (E4M) for its collaboration with Scaler.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)