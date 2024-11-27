JSW One expands private brand portfolio with the launch of JSW One Concrete

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27: JSW One Platforms, the B2B e-commerce arm of the JSW Group, has launched JSW One Concrete, a ready-mix concrete solution tailored to address the growing needs of the construction sector. This addition strengthens JSW One's private brand portfolio and underscores its focus on addressing challenges such as quality, consistency, and delivery efficiency in construction materials.

Initially launched in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, JSW One Concrete aims to expand into the top 20 ready-mix concrete-supplying cities by FY 2027, which collectively account for ~50% of India's total RMC market share. Designed for contractors, builders, developers, architects, structural engineers, and project management consultants, the product ensures a targeted rollout with plans for phased scaling across the country.

Gaurav Sachdeva, CEO, JSW One Platforms, said, "The demand for concrete in India is rising quickly, fuelled by the country's growing construction industry, urban expansion, ongoing infrastructure projects, and government-led initiatives. With our increased scale in the Indian B2B industry and our expertise in delivering quality, reliability, and on-time delivery, JSW One Concrete complements our existing offerings and supports our vision of building a comprehensive, value-driven platform for industrial and construction materials."

JSW One Concrete is built on the promise of quality and on-time in-full (OTIF) service delivery, ensuring contractors and builders can meet tight deadlines without compromising standards. By leveraging JSW Group's in-house capabilities, including cement, GGBS, and chemical admixtures, the product ensures reliability and consistency, addressing trust issues that often impact the industry.

About JSW One Platforms: JSW One Platforms Limited is a B2B e-commerce platform. The $24 billion JSW Group is uniquely positioned in India's internet ecosystem as JSW One delivers value to diverse customer segments.

This dynamic entity operates across key areas, including JSW One MSME, a B2B e-commerce marketplace catering to MSMEs in the manufacturing and construction ecosystem; JSW One Finance, which provides innovative solutions for MSME capital requirements; private brands such as JSW One TMT and JSW One Concrete, which deliver high-quality products; and JSW One Homes, a turnkey home construction solution offering end-to-end project management.

For further information, please contact:

JSW One Platforms Brand Communication

Umang Mishra

Mobile: +91 98202 27101

Email: umang.mishra@jsw.in

Amrita R Verma

Mobile: +91 98336 70419

Email: amrita.verma@jsw.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)