'Kaisa Yeh Safar': Stable Money Launches a Song Created by Its Customers

New Delhi [India], November 14: Stable Money, a fixed deposit platform committed to enhancing financial security for millions, has launched its brand anthem, Kaisa Yeh Safar.' It's a song crafted in collaboration with its own customers, Jaipur-based singer-songwriter duo Harsh and Aviral. This project, the first under Stable Money Collabs initiative, explores life's uncertainties and underscores the importance of financial preparedness through the lens of real user experiences.

At the core of 'Kaisa Yeh Safar' is Stable Money's commitment to customer-centricity. The song emerged from the platform's proactive efforts to engage with users through regular feedback calls. These conversations, designed to uncover customer experiences and needs, revealed the musical talents of Harsh and Aviral, as well as their inspiring journey of financial resilience.

"This collaboration is both serendipitous and intentional," said Saurabh Jain, Co-Founder of Stable Money. "At Stable Money, connecting with our customers is more than a priority--it's our foundation. When we met two talented musicians who use our platform to navigate their financial journeys, collaborating with them felt like a natural fit. In a landscape filled with distant endorsements, we aim to celebrate genuine stories of resilience from real customers who trust and rely on Stable Money. And what better way to bring these stories to life than through music?"

Harsh reflected on his journey: "Life's journey is so unpredictable. One day, you're searching for your big break, and the next, you're creating music for Stable Money. This collaboration feels surreal, and it's meaningful to know our music may inspire others to secure their futures"

Aviral added, "Leaving my job to pursue music was a dream, but as funds dwindled, I learned firsthand how essential an emergency fund is. Stable Money became my safety net. When they asked us to create a song, the inspiration was already there; it was our story, really."

'Kaisa Yeh Safar'," the first in the "Stable Money Collabs" series, launches Stable Money's partnerships with emerging artists to inspire financial resilience through music. By 2030, we aim to empower 10 crore Indians to build strong emergency funds, fostering financial security across the nation.

'Kaisa Yeh Safar' song link- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zba5WycVoKo

Stable Money is a fixed deposit platform committed to providing accessible, reliable, and consistent wealth-building solutions. Recognizing that financial stability is a long-term journey, we strive to make that path more predictable and achievable for millions of Indians. With a clear mission to empower 10 crore Indians by 2030 to build emergency funds and achieve lasting financial security, Stable Money aims to bridge the gap between financial aspirations and reality. We stand apart in an industry that often over promises high returns by focusing on steady, predictable growth, ensuring our users can build wealth with discipline and security over time.

