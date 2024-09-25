Kenshine Group Celebrates 35 Years of Providing Logistics Solutions Worldwide

VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25: Founded in 1989, Indian logistics solutions company today handles over 15,000 TEU shipments annually with a global reach in over 180 countries. Kenshine Group (Kenshine Global Logistics Private Limited), a leader in logistics, Freight Forwarding, LCL Consolidation, and Customs Brokerage, proudly marks its 35th anniversary this year, celebrating a journey that began in 1989. Over the past three and a half decades, Kenshine Group has established itself as a trusted partner, offering end-to-end logistics management services with an extensive network of world-class agents and unmatched technical expertise, comprehensive Freight Forwarding (FCL & LCL), Customs Brokerage, and Transportation Services with a focus on reliability and compliance.

Kenshine Group's journey started in Mumbai and gradually expanded to other cities. Today, it has a strong presence across Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Visakhapatnam, and Ankleshwar, providing services in over 180 countries globally and generating 15,000+ TEU shipment volume annually.

Backed by three and half decades of industry experience, Kenshine Group is credited for its streamlined cargo handling of businesses worldwide, including the safe and compliant transport of hazardous materials. The company's LCL Services cover major ports across the Indian Subcontinent, Middle East, Far East and Southeast Asia, Europe, the Mediterranean, and the USA, handling both hazardous and general goods. The company is AEO-accredited and is known for its 100% compliance with industry standards and regulations, setting the benchmark for reliability and excellence in logistics.

"Celebrating 35 years in the logistics industry is a significant milestone for us," said Krishnakumar Nair, Founder & CMD of Kenshine Group, " We owe our success not only to the trust and loyalty of our esteemed clients but also to the relentless dedication and passion of our team. It's their hard work, innovation, and commitment to excellence that have enabled us to achieve this remarkable journey. As we move forward, we will continue delivering reliable, efficient logistics solutions that support client growth, and our own growth, while embracing innovation and sustainability to shape the future of logistics for years to come."

Kenshine Group is planning major business expansion with keen focus on integrating emerging technologies, and sustainability in its operations further to solidify its position as a global leader in logistics.

About Kenshine Group:

Kenshine Group is a "Multimodal Logistics Powerhouse" with a 35-year legacy in the industry. The company provides integrated logistics solutions for the entire supply chain, offering port-to-door, door-to-port, and door-to-door services. Headquartered in Mumbai, Kenshine Group has branches in key locations across India and is actively expanding its network.

Kenshine Group's Vision: "To be a Globally Preferred Organization in Multimodal Logistics."

Kenshine Group is a proud member of global logistics networks such as WCA, Lognet, JC Trans and Freyt World. The company is also registered under MTO, IATA, and FMC, and has been accredited by AEO (Authorized Economic Operator).

Learn more about Kenshine Group at www.kenshinegroup.com

Media Contact: Anand Nair | +919702747911 | anand@kenshineglobal.com

