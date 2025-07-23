Knot.dating Sets ₹50L+ Income Criteria for Men, None for Women

PRNewswire

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], July 23: The AI matrimonial app for 'India's Top 1%' - Knot.dating, is now requiring male members to earn at least 50 lakhs annually, along with 100% background verification and having personal relationship managers for each member. The company believes this approach will better serve women on the platform. A new elite matchmaking app, Knot.dating has put a policy of allowing only high earning single men on its platform, whereas females have no salary cap.

Built for serious relationship seekers, Knot.dating is India's first matchmaking platform that uses conversational AI and human-assisted matchmaking to deliver emotionally compatible matches.

Co-founded by Jasveer Singh and Abhishek Asthana, Knot.dating is unlike other traditional matrimony platforms that rely on filters and swipes, Knot.dating listens, learns, and understands. Users don't fill out endless forms -- they simply talk. In just a few minutes AI conversation, the system captures personality nuances, emotional depth, and communication patterns to match users with high compatibility.

"Knot.dating isn't for casual use -- it's for those who are ready for commitment," said Jasveer Singh, Co-founder & CEO. "The eligibility threshold is designed to create clarity, reduce noise, and ensure conversations start with shared intent."

Early adopters have already praised its zero-spam onboarding, and deeply personal matchmaking approach.

Backed by marquee investors like 3one4 Capital, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Ritesh Agarwal, Ashish Hemrajani, Kunal Shah, and Ashneer Grover, Knot.dating had earlier raised $3.2M during its Hood journey. With this public launch, the company enters a new chapter -- one led by AI, human intuition, and the real pursuit of marriage.

We are Knot.dating - we're building the India's first AI-powered conversational matchmaking experience. While traditional matrimony platforms rely on filters and preferences, we're going deeper - using conversational AI that talks to you, understands you, and finds the right match for you.

This is not just another matrimony app - it's a private, 100% verified, invite-only platform with total privacy. Our focus is on working professionals who are serious about finding a partner - individuals who want to take the lead in their own journey before involving their families

Founded by Shark Tank-backed entrepreneurs, we're reimagining how modern Indians find their forever person- one meaningful conversation at a time

