Knowledge Without Borders: Galgotias University Strengthens India-Arab Higher Education Collaboration

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 14: In its continuous tryst to strengthen global education excellence and academic leadership, Galgotias University reaffirmed its commitment at the India-Arab University Presidents' Summit held at Ajman University today.

The summit's Presidential Roundtable, titled From Vision to Action, convened higher education leaders to explore strategic pathways for cross-border collaboration, research excellence, and innovation ecosystems.

Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO, Galgotias University, represented the institution in focused discussions that highlighted the importance of implementation-led leadership in strengthening ties between Indian and Arab academic communities.

This roundtable facilitated constructive dialogue among university presidents, resulting in commitments toward action-oriented partnerships that promise to enhance global academic alignment and collaborative opportunities.

While addressing the delegates, Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO, Galgotias University, said, "Galgotias University strongly believes that fostering meaningful international partnerships is essential for advancing research, nurturing innovation, and preparing students for global challenges"

"The India-Arab collaboration underscores our shared vision of education without borders. We are committed to contributing to a future where knowledge flows freely and institutions work together to create impact that transcends geography," he added.

Dr. Galgotia also expressed his appreciation to Dr. Ashwin Fernandes for bringing together leaders and presidents from diverse institutions and extended special thanks to Ajman University for the exceptional planning and execution of the summit.

The summit marks a significant milestone in Galgotias University's efforts to strengthen international academic networks and promote global leadership in higher education.

About Galgotias University

Galgotias University Among the World's Leading Universities in QS and THE Rankings

Galgotias University proudly ascends in the QS World University Rankings 2026 by Quacquarelli Symonds, securing a coveted position in the 1201-1400 global band. Ranked 15th among top private universities and 43rd among all Indian universities--public and private combined--this achievement marks a powerful endorsement of Galgotias' unwavering commitment to academic excellence, global relevance, and innovation in higher education.

In the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025, Galgotias University has been ranked 45th among Indian universities (including both government and private institutions) and placed in the globally prestigious 1001-1200 band. This significant achievement reinforces the university's growing stature in the international academic arena and validates its consistent progress in global higher education benchmarks.

These recognitions reflect Galgotias University's strategic focus on teaching quality, research impact, internationalization, and industry relevance, and its mission to shape globally competent graduates prepared for the challenges of tomorrow.

