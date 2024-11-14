Kolkata hosts SIP International Prodigy 2024 - Students from 11 countries compete for the title

SMPL

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 14: SIP Academy India successfully organized the prestigious SIP International Prodigy 2024 on Sunday, 10th November, at BISWA BANGLA MELA PRANGAN, Kolkata. The event brought together participants from 11 different countries, providing them with an opportunity to demonstrate their outstanding mental math skills.

More than 5800 students from across India and around the globe participated in the competition, where they were challenged to solve 300 advanced mathematical problems in just 11 minutes. Their abilities in abacus, multiplication, division, and visual arithmetic were put to the test in this high-energy competition.

The event was graced by the esteemed Chief Guest, Dr Saibal Chattopadhyay, Director-in-Charge of the Indian Institute of Management Kolkata. Dr Chattopadhyay, a distinguished academic in Operations Management and an influential leader in educational transformation, commended the young participants for their dedication and discipline. He highlighted the value of nurturing analytical skills and resilience from an early age, encouraging students to continue honing their talents to meet the demands of a competitive world.

This marks the 21st edition of the SIP International Prodigy Competition, an event with a rich legacy that has earned recognition from the LIMCA Book of Records on four occasions. The gathering of over 12,000 attendees, including students, parents, and SIP Abacus instructors, made for an inspiring and celebratory atmosphere.

Reflecting on the event, Dinesh Victor, Managing Director of SIP Academy India & International, emphasized that every child who took part was a winner, regardless of whether they took home a trophy, as long as they committed to practicing diligently. He reiterated that success is about personal growth and progress, not about comparison with others.

SIP Academy India Pvt Ltd:

Since 2003, SIP Academy India has been at the forefront of children's skill development programs. Headquartered in Chennai, SIP Academy has a presence in 23 states, spanning over 350 cities and 950 centres across India. With more than 1 million students trained, the organization has made a significant impact on enhancing the mental potential of children. SIP Academy is dedicated to 'Keeping the Child in Mind,' preparing them with essential skills that go beyond academics, fostering success in all walks of life.

The SIP Abacus program has expanded to 11 countries globally, furthering its influence worldwide. SIP Academy India is an ISO 9001:2015 certified organization, continuing its commitment to excellence.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)