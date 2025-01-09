Kotak Life launches 'Kavya': AI-powered HR Assistant aimed at enhancing Employee Engagement and Experience

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 9: Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Ltd ("Kotak Life") has unveiled Kavya, an advanced HR virtual assistant powered by generative AI, designed to enhance employee experience and engagement.

Kavya serves as a trusted companion to Kotak Life's strong workforce, ensuring that employees are heard confidentially while fostering open communication and connection throughout their professional journey. By engaging in meaningful conversations, Kavya aims to support individual growth and strengthen Kotak Life's commitment to creating a progressive and supportive work environment.

Ruchira Bhardwaja, Chief Human Resources Officer, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Limited, said, "Kavya marks a pivotal moment in our commitment to employee development and satisfaction. With this AI-powered solution, we're not just modernising HR services - we're building a more empathetic, accessible and responsive workplace where every employee feels valued and heard."

Key Features of Kavya

* Confidentiality: Kavya ensures that all interactions and shared information are kept strictly confidential, prioritising employee privacy at all times.

* Dedicated Support: For new joiners to seasoned professionals, Kavya is there at every milestone in the journey at Kotak Life, offering assistance and guidance.

* Action: Employees can share feedback and concerns with Kavya, who actively works to implement meaningful changes.

* Open Communication: Kavya encourages employees to communicate freely, without hesitation, providing a judgment-free space for open dialogue.

About Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Ltd.

Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Limited (Kotak Life) is a 100% owned subsidiary of Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited (Kotak). Kotak Life provides world-class insurance products with high customer empathy. Its product suite leverages the combined prowess of protection and long term savings. Kotak Life is one of the fastest growing insurance companies in India with 322 branches across 152 cities and has covered more than 5 crore active lives as on 31st December 2024.

