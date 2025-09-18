KRBL Limited Launches New Campaign - 'Banaiye Har Pal Classic'

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], September 18: KRBL Limited, the world's largest rice millers and makers of India Gate Basmati Rice unveiled its latest campaign for its flagship, most premium and 2-years aged variant India Gate Classic basmati rice. The campaign, 'Banaiye Har Pal Classic' (Celebrate classic moments with gold standard Basmati), captures the essence of celebrating togetherness and cherishing life's most precious moments with loved ones.

The campaign uses time as its emotional anchor, weaving together three evocative stories and narrated by the legendary Amitabh Bachchan. The film celebrates the beauty of shared moments over food, those quiet, everyday instances that bring families closer and turn the ordinary into cherished moments and memories for life. India Gate Classic becomes a symbol of these connections, standing for togetherness, enduring relationships, and the joy of simply being present with the ones we love.

Speaking about the campaign, Kunal Sharma, Vice President - Marketing and Organized Trade, KRBL, said: "In today's fast-paced world, we often get lost in the rush of schedules, deadlines, and responsibilities, forgetting to pause and give time to our loved ones. Launched just ahead of the Indian festive season, with 'Banaiye Har Pal Classic,' we aim to encourage families to come together, spend time, and create lasting memories. Food becomes the quiet hero of the narrative, the thread that ties these moments together."

Through three heartfelt scenarios, a mother with her young daughter, a grown son with his elderly mother, and a couple navigating the chaos of daily life, the film shows how small but meaningful moments slip away in the rush of our routines. Each narrative serves as a poignant reminder to pause and focus on what truly matters: TIME. The narrative draws a powerful parallel between nurturing relationships and the meticulous care with which KRBL ages India Gate Classic rice for two years to achieve perfection.

"At KRBL, we believe our role goes beyond simply putting a product on the table, it is about shaping culture and inspiring behavior. This campaign is a step towards building deeper connections with our consumers, encouraging them to pause and prioritize togetherness," Sharma added.

KRBL Limited has been actively focused on pivoting itself as a foods company through planned and measured diversification with foray into products directly related to its core business. This has resulted in the launch of Biryani masala and more recently healthy edible oils. KRBL continues to capitalise on its extensive supply chain categories, integrating its back-end capabilities to ensure maximum reach for its products, thereby ensuring optimum use of its existing retail and distribution network. Its sharp focus has also resulted in the company clocking 2x growth in its domestic business over the last 5 years; reinforcing KRBL's market leadership with 39% share in General Trade, 41% in Modern Trade (MAT July '25), and 44% in E-commerce (July '25 exit). The company has reported a CAGR of 19% in the last 4 years.

With a comprehensive 360-degree marketing strategy spanning television and CTV, OTT platforms including JioCinema, Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLiv, and MX Player, digital platforms such as YouTube, Meta along with impactful outdoor media, cinema, and in-store activations, KRBL's latest campaign seeks to inspire audiences across India to cherish and celebrate everyday moments with family.

