Kruu collaborates with Excelerate to empower students with global experiential learning opportunities

New Delhi [India], September 10: Kruu, one of the leading ed-tech platforms across the globe, committed to fostering critical and creative potential in young learners, is delighted to announce a strategic partnership with Excelerate, a global experiential learning ecosystem.

The partnership will allow Kruu students to gain exclusive access to Excelerate's platform that delivers transformative, real-world experiences designed to prepare them for higher education and future careers.

"Ever since our inception, we have significantly emphasised democratising access to world-class education and mentorship. This partnership with Excelerate stands as a testament to our commitment to the holistic development of students with the right tools, exposure, and confidence to stand out globally," said Mr. Anil Srinivasan, CEO of Kruu.

Echoing his views, Mr. Sundar Kumarasamy CEO of Excelerate said, "Excelerate is dedicated to supporting young learners with essential skills that not only prepare them for academic success but also help them thrive in the digital age. Our association with Kruu will enable us to reach motivated students earlier in their journeys, nurturing creativity, emotional intelligence, and real-world problem-solving abilities."

The alliance will also enable Kruu students to participate in virtual internships with global employers to gain hands-on exposure, power skills courses focused on critical thinking, creativity, and communication, global competitions and events to showcase talent and network with peers and mentors.

Moreover, top-performing students will also have the chance to win micro-scholarships of up to $6,000 and benefit from certifications and digital profiles that strengthen university applications and resumes.

The Kruu + Excelerate Program will be offered free of cost to participating students, ensuring accessibility regardless of geography or background. Together, Kruu and Excelerate aim to create a level playing field for ambitious learners and build a future-ready talent pipeline.

About Kruu

Kruu is an innovative ed-tech platform that connects middle and high school students with global mentors, educators, and industry leaders. Its mission is to democratise education by providing meaningful opportunities that nurture creativity, critical thinking, and career readiness.

About Excelerate

Excelerate is a dynamic global experiential learning hub, seamlessly connecting students, educators, and employers. Bridging education and real-world application, Excelerate enables students from over 190 countries to master competencies through remote internships, cutting-edge skills courses, competitions, and scholarships.

