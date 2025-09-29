Ksolves India Limited Earned the Prestigious "Odoo Best Partner India 2025" Title

VMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 29: Ksolves India Limited, a trusted Odoo Gold Partner, earns the prestigious title - "Odoo Best Partner India 2025" in Brussels, Belgium. Presented at the Odoo Awards Ceremony during Odoo Experience 2025, the award acknowledges the company's excellence in ERP implementations and its unwavering commitment to delivering superior client service. A Trusted Digital Transformation Company Shines at Odoo Experience 2025 for Excellent ERP Services & Delivery.

As a trusted digital transformation partner, Ksolves has empowered businesses worldwide by implementing enterprise software solutions tailored to diverse industry needs.

"This recognition reflects our team's work and our clients' trust in our capabilities," said Om Prakash Maurya, ERP Delivery Head at Ksolves India Limited. "Our focus has been on delivering value to our clients through our ERP implementations."

Company Background

Ksolves' contributions span active participation in technology community events as well as the successful delivery of diverse client projects.

The coveted "Odoo Best Partner" award is conferred on organizations that excel in client service, demonstrate outstanding technical implementation expertise, and actively contribute to strengthening the global partner community.

"This recognition belongs to our team and the clients who have worked with us," said Ratan Srivastava, Founder & CEO at Ksolves. "We appreciate the support from the technology community."

About Ksolves India Limited

Ksolves India Limited is a global technology solutions provider delivering innovative digital services to organizations across a wide range of industries. Its comprehensive portfolio includes Software Engineering, ERP Implementations, RFP Consulting, Business Solutions, Digital Transformation, Data & Analytics, and Operations Management.

With proven expertise in Big Data, AI/ML, CRM, ERP, DevOps, and enterprise technologies, Ksolves also offers a suite of proprietary in-house products designed to drive business efficiency. Headquartered in India, with additional offices in the USA and UAE, the company partners with clients worldwide to provide strategic consulting, robust implementation, and continuous support, empowering businesses to achieve sustainable growth and impactful digital transformation.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)