Large-Scale Medical Camp Benefits Over 5000 Leprosy Patients

New Delhi [India], November 29: On November 29, 2024, a large-scale medical camp held at Goel Medicos provided critical support to over 5000 leprosy patients, offering free medicines, lab tests, blood pressure and sugar monitoring, wound dressing, blankets, and complimentary refreshments. The event was attended by former BJP Minister Nishit Parmanik, who distributed blankets and commended the initiative, highlighting the organization's ongoing efforts in organizing leprosy camps, blood donation drives, and supporting underprivileged girls' marriages.

The camp was organized under the leadership of Dr. Basant Goel, whose tireless efforts and vision have established Goel Medicos as a cornerstone of community service and healthcare. Dr. Goel, internationally recognized for his contributions, was honored with the 'Bharat Kirtimaan' Award by the British Parliament and recently appointed Global Ambassador of the International Siddhashram Shakti Centre for the U.S.A., U.K., and India. His dedication to philanthropy and improving lives continues to inspire impactful initiatives, ensuring quality healthcare reaches those in need.

The camp reflects a broader commitment to serving the community and improving lives through impactful initiatives.

