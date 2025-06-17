Lemnisk Unveils Industry-First Innovations for the AI Era of Customer Engagement

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 17: Lemnisk, a leading enterprise Customer Data Platform (CDP) and marketing technology company, today introduced a suite of AI innovations that mark a significant leap forward in real-time, personalized customer engagement. Trusted for its enterprise-grade security and compliance, Lemnisk's enhanced platform now introduces advanced capabilities designed to power the next era of intelligent, AI-driven marketing automation.

* Real-Time, Event-Driven Predictive Scoring: Go beyond static segmentation. Lemnisk now categorizes audiences in real time based on their immediate purchase likelihood or churn probability. This enables brands to proactively engage customers with timely retention and conversion strategies triggered by their actual behavior.

* Entity-Level Identity Resolution: Move beyond the "one-size-fits-all" customer profiles. Now, you can unify customer intelligence across business lines - credit cards, loans, investments, and more - while still executing campaigns at the individual product level.

* Voice to CDP: Feed in contact center recordings to auto-transcribe, extract sentiment and topic insights, and seamlessly feed them into the CDP as real-time segmentation signals. With automated clustering and no manual tagging required, this feature powers real-time personalization for voice journeys.

* MCP Compliance for AI Agents: Lemnisk CDP is now MCP (Model Context Protocol) compliant via Lemnisk's external API and MCP Server Integration framework. This enables brand agents to securely access contextual enterprise data in real time and complete transactions inside conversations.

"The exploding AI landscape demands foundational changes in how enterprises understand & engage with customers. Traditional models of real-time responsiveness are being disrupted with agentic AI," said Subra Krishnan, CEO of Lemnisk. "Our latest innovations reflect a bold step forward, empowering marketers to anticipate needs, personalize at scale, and show up for customers in the exact moments that drive loyalty and growth. Just as importantly, we're future-proofing our platform to ensure enterprises stay ahead in an AI-first world"

These AI-native capabilities are now generally available to all Lemnisk customers. To fully leverage the power of real-time intelligence and next-gen personalization, Lemnisk recommends that customers on earlier versions migrate to the latest release of the CDP.

For more information, visit www.lemnisk.co.

About Lemnisk

Lemnisk is an AI-powered Customer Data Platform and Real-time marketing automation solution that enables enterprises to drive higher conversions, retention, and customer lifetime value through personalized, data-driven engagement.

The key capabilities include:

* Uniquely resolving a user in real-time across different data sources and channels

* Creating 1:1 personalized experiences for each user across multiple marketing channels

* Orchestrating individual customer journeys on the right channels at the right time using a proprietary in-built AI engine

* Offering flexible deployment options that ensure full compliance with regional data residency and privacy regulations across all geographies

Founded by Subra Krishnan, Rinku Ghosh, and Praveen D.S, Lemnisk is headquartered in Bangalore and has offices in Singapore, Dubai, and Boston.

