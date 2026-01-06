Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading Limited Receives Approval for listing of Whole Spices and Dry Fruits in Apna Bazaar stores

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 6: Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading Limited ("Leo Dryfruits") (BSE: 544329), a leading player in the premium dry fruits and spices segment, has received approval for listing of the Company's Whole Spices and Dry Fruits through Apna Bazaar stores.

Mumbai Kamgar Madhya Warthi Grahak Sahakari Sanstha Maryadit (Apna Bazaar) sells essential everyday products directly to individual consumers for personal use (B2C), rather than to other businesses. The primary customers are individual shoppers and families looking for everyday essentials, groceries, home care items, and other products at competitive prices.

This will enable the Company to supply its Premium Range of Products through Apna Bazaar stores (B2C). Strengthening the Company's presence in the organised cooperative retail segment and is expected to positively contribute to revenue growth, brand visibility, and market penetration, particularly across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and surrounding markets.

This strategic move aligns with Leo Dryfruits' long-term objective of scaling its premium product vertical by leveraging its sourcing capabilities, processing strengths, and stringent quality standards, particularly across B2C and institutional channels.

Management Perspective

Commenting on the development, Mr. Kaushik Shah, Chairman and Managing Director of Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading Limited said,

"This is an important step forward in our strategy to strengthen our presence in the B2C segments with approvals from APNA BAZAAR. Over the years, we have built a strong reputation for delivering premium- quality dry fruits, spices and ghee, with consistent reliability, and this also complements to the Company's existing operations and will enable a broader and more retail presence. The Company in recent times has already tied for supply to big hotel brands like EIH & IHCL. In addition, CPC Canteen (Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar) & CSD Canteen (Canteen Store Department ARMY) across India.

Our focus has always been on combining high-quality sourcing with efficient processing and distribution, enabling us to serve large-scale clients without compromising on standards. This will position our Brand in Market expanding our out-reach and Product portfolio as well.

We are confident this milestone will act as a catalyst for future growth and further reinforce our position

as a trusted brand in India's dynamic food industry."

About Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading Limited

Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading Limited is a trusted player in the sourcing, processing, trading, and marketing of premium-quality spices, dry fruits, grocery products and other food-related offerings. Under its flagship brand Vandu, Leo Dryfruits offers whole and blended spices, roasted and flavoured dry fruits, and essentials like ghee, seasonings, poppy seeds, and sesame seeds ensuring authenticity and superior taste. Its FRYD Foods brand caters to the frozen and semi-fried snacks segment. Certified with ISO 22000:2018 certification for Food Safety Management Systems and ISO 9001:2015 certification for Quality Management Systems, Leo is committed to quality, purity, and customer satisfaction.

The company was listed on the BSE SME platform on January 8, 2025.

In H1 FY26, the company reported Revenue of ₹53.45 crore, EBITDA of ₹8.21 crore, and PAT of ₹4.76 crore, compared to ₹17.88 crore revenue, ₹3.54 crore EBITDA, and ₹1.50 crore PAT in H1 FY25. This represents a robust YoY growth of ~199% in revenue, ~132% in EBITDA, and ~218% in PAT, reflecting strong operational execution and margin expansion.

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

