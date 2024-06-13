Let's Set the Pace Together: The all-new BMW R 1300 GS launched in India.

VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 13: BMW Motorrad India has launched the all-new BMW R 1300 GS in India. This Adventure Motorcycle will be available as a Completely Built-up Unit (CBU) and deliveries will commence from end of June 2024.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, "BMW Motorrad established the new segment of touring enduros more than four decades ago with the R 80 G/S. And the BMW GS with boxer engine has been the undisputed leader of the competitive field ever since. With the all-new BMW R 1300 GS, BMW Motorrad has focused on sharpening the GS even further. It is a perfect combination of power, comfort and agility, making it the ideal motorcycle for any terrain. With its versatility and appeal, the all-new BMW R 1300 GS will exceed even the highest expectations. Nothing can stop you, especially off-road."

The introductory ex-showroom price of the all-new BMW R 1300 GS is as follows:

BMW R 1300 GS Pro - INR 20,95,000

Additionally, three option Styles are also available for individualization - Style Triple Black, Style GS Trophy and 719 Tramuntana.

* Prices prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Delivery will be made ex-showroom. Ex-showroom price (inclusive of GST and compensation cess) as applicable but excludes Road Tax, RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax/cess levies and insurance. Prices and options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, please contact your local authorized BMW Motorrad Dealer.

The all-new BMW R 1300 GS is available in the following color schemes - Base in Light White metallic, Optional Styles - Triple Black is available in Blackstorm metallic paintwork, GS Trophy is available in the Racing Blue metallic paintwork and the 719 Tramuntana is available in the Aurelius Green metallic paintwork.

To enable customers to own BMW Motorrad motorcycles of their choice, BMW Financial Services India will offer customized and flexible financial solutions. Customers can also get their loans approved before delivery takes place. For complete peace of mind, all BMW Motorrad bikes come with a standard warranty for 'three years, unlimited kilometers', with an option to extend the warranty to fourth and fifth year. Road-Side Assistance, a 24x7 365 days package further ensures prompt services in case of breakdown and towing situations.

The all-new BMW R 1300 GS.

The all-new BMW R 1300 GS features an entirely new design which is based on the traditional GS icons while at the same time reflecting extreme compactness and significant weight reduction. With its significantly flatter tank ramp, the flyline is largely responsible for the very dynamic, light and accessible appearance of this motorcycle. Continuing on through the upholstered centre cover over the aluminium fuel tank, the seat gives the GS a typically enduro-style silhouette. A striking break with tradition in terms of design are the new LED Matrix Headlights. The integration of high beam and low beam in a single projector unit results in a redesign of the iconic face of the GS headlamp. With "Headlight Pro" available in all option Styles, the beam of the matrix full LED headlamp turns into the bend according to the banking position.

The all-new BMW R 1300 GS perfectly embodies what the BMW Motorrad development team has endowed the GS legend with: compact arrangement of the components, high functionality of the equipment - and everything focused on the essentials. In Lightwhite solid paint and in conjunction with its sharply drawn lines and very clean appearance, the all-new R 1300 GS has a truly muscular appearance and embodies the boxer GS theme in pristine style. The compact and low front end, together with the adjustable windshield and wide handlebars, provide an excellent overview, while the redefined GS ergonomics offer a confident, relaxed riding position. A sporty, slimline passenger seat, in combination with the functional sports grab handle bridge, emphasises the steeply rising and short rear end and at the same time offers good seating comfort for the passenger. In the basic version, the standard rider's seat has a seat height of 850 mm and is fitted with a two-tone cover that forms a continuous functional unit in light grey texture extending from the fuel filler cap to the passenger seat. Together with the main frame coated in Gold, the new cross spoke wheels delineate the lower section of the motorcycle against the light front body section, thereby highlighting its powerful appearance.

The Optional Style Triple Black gives the all-new BMW R 1300 GS an even more masculine attitude The rear frame is likewise finished in black, as are most of the other surfaces. Also finished in black, the luggage carrier included in the Triple Black model variant is perfectly integrated in these shapes. In addition, the Style Triple Black has Comfort seats, Comfort passenger footrests and a centre stand. The electrically adjustable high windshield also comes with this style in combination with the cockpit trim and the wind deflectors with the new cross spoke wheels in Black. Optional Adaptive Height Control can be ordered only with Style Triple Black.

The optional Style GS Trophy sets the tone with basic finish Racing blue metallic sets. With red and white tapes and inscriptions combined with a rear frame in white metallic matt, the GS Trophy stands for the highest level of performance and sporty use off-road. The high rider's comfort seat in combination with the Sport passenger seat offers the look and ergonomics of a rally seat, which in conjunction with the seat cover continued on the fuel tank cover forms a unit that can be used along its entire length. In the spirit of outstanding off-road competence, this optional style is equipped with radiator guards for damage protection. The robust cross-spoke wheels in gold also belong to the range of off-road-oriented fittings.

The all-new BMW R 1300 GS shows its exclusive and technically sophisticated side in the Option 719 Tramuntana. This combines cross-spoke wheels in gold with black components such as the main and rear frames, powertrain and the luggage carrier with grab handle. The gold anodised handlebar provides the perfect accentuation to match the gold-coloured lining on the body components and the gold rim bands. The side trim sections and the front wheel cover at the top are finished in Aurelius Green metallic, while the aluminium tank and intake silencer cover are likewise finished in Aurelius Green metallic but with a matt clear coating. The fuel tank centre cover in Luxor black/grey and the cylinder head covers in Avus black metallic matt blend in harmoniously with this.

The centrepiece of the all-new BMW R 1300 GS is once again the legendary two-cylinder boxer engine. Its new design is more compact than ever before thanks to a gearbox located under the engine and a new camshaft drive arrangement. This is by far the most powerful BMW boxer engine ever to be produced in series, producing an output of 107 kW (145 hp) at 7750 rpm, developing a maximum torque of 149 Nm at 6500 rpm. The boxer engine of the new BMW R 1300 GS is also equipped with the unique BMW ShiftCam technology for varying the valve timing and valve stroke on the intake side.

The entire suspension of the all-new BMW R 1300 GS was redesigned. The centrepiece is the new sheet metal main frame made of steel, which in addition to a significant optimisation of the installation space for even more compact packaging also offers higher levels of stiffness than the predecessor model. The motorcycle features new front wheel guide EVO Telelever with flex element and new rear wheel guide EVO Paralever for even greater steering precision and ride stability.

The all-new BMW R 1300 GS now comes with standard Dynamic Suspension Adjustment (DSA), Shift Assistant Pro, Riding Modes Pro, sport brake as a part of the Dynamic Package. Riding Modes Pro" comprises of three additional riding modes "Dynamic", "Dynamic Pro" and "Enduro Pro" in addition to The "Rain" and "Road" riding modes which allow riding characteristics to be adapted to most road conditions And "Eco" riding mode which makes it possible to use the innovative BMW ShiftCam technology primarily in such a way that the maximum range can be achieved with a single tank of fuel. The riding mode "Enduro" enables an enhanced riding experience off the beaten track with a specific set-up for off-road use. Engine drag torque control (MSR) is also available as standard, that can be used to safely avoid unstable riding conditions that can occur during coasting or downshifting due to excessive brake slip at the rear wheel. Hill start control (HSC) Pro is fitted as standard and enables convenient hill starts, even when carrying two people and luggage. The motorcycle comes as standard with a twin disc brake featuring two newly developed, radially mounted four-piston fixed calipers at the front and a single disc brake with two-piston floating calliper at the rear in conjunction with BMW Motorrad Full Integral ABS Pro. The standard Dynamic Brake Control (DBC) offers increased safety when braking, also in difficult situations, by preventing unintentional throttle application.

The all-new BMW R 1300 GS has the equipment feature Connectivity as standard, including a 6.5-inch full-colour TFT screen. In conjunction with the standard BMW Motorrad Multi-Controller with integrated operation, it gives the rider fast access to vehicle and connectivity functions. Standard Comfort package features Centre stand, Adjustable windscreen including high windshield high, cockpit trim and wind deflector, Passenger Kit including Comfort passenger seat, Comfort passenger rest and Luggage carrier. Touring package available only with option Styles include Central locking, preparation for navigation, chrome-plated manifold, left and right case holder, hand protector extension and the topcase holder.

Comfort features include Keyless Ride, heated grips, Smartphone charging compartment with integrated USB socket and additional 12 V on-board power socket as standard. Other standard list of features include Hand protectors with integrated turn indicators, Lithium-ion battery with Battery Guard and Dynamic Cruise Control (DCC) with brake function.

The new BMW R 1300 GS Option 719 Tramuntana features the new Riding Assistant for safe and convenient motorcycling. Active Cruise Control (ACC) with integrated distance control can be used to set the desired riding speed as well as the distance to the vehicle in front. Front Collision Warning (FCW) with brake intervention is designed to prevent collisions and help reduce the severity of accidents, while Lane Change Warning monitors the lanes to the left and right and can help ensure a safe lane change while supporting use of the rear mirror.

A comprehensive range of original BMW Motorcycle accessories & gears are available for further individualization of the all-new BMW R 1300 GS.

If you have any queries, please contact:

BMW Group India

Abhay Dange, Director, Press and Corporate Affairs

Cell: +91 9910481013; Tel: + 91 124 4566600; Email: Abhay.Dange@bmw.in

Rohneet Naik, Product and Technology Communication, Press and Corporate Affairs

Cell: +91 9899965668; Tel: + 91 124 4566600; Email: Rohneet.NR.Naik@bmw.in

Internet: www.bmw-motorrad.in

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BMWMotorradIN/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BMWMotorrad_IN

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCz9St6Kvq2uk-BbaWV15mA

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bmwmotorrad_IN/

#BMWMotorrad #R1300GS #LetsSetThePaceTogether #SpiritOfGS #MakeLifeARide #BMWMotorradIndia #BMWMotorrad

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)