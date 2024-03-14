Livpure disrupts the water purification market with Allura, setting a new benchmark and offering an unmatched 30 months of free maintenance

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 14: Livpure, one of India's leading home and living consumer product manufacturers, has unveiled its groundbreaking Allura range of water purifiers. Addressing the common challenges faced by households in maintaining water purifiers, Livpure's Allura range offers a revolutionary solution with 30 months of free maintenance, eliminating the hassle and recurring costs that could cost up to Rs 5000 annually.

Setting a new standard in the water purifier category, the Allura range stands out with its elegant design, advanced technology, and embedded service of 30 months. Available in two variants, Allura and Allura Premia, the range will be available on Amazon, Flipkart, and select Modern Retail Outlets starting March. Livpure anticipates a surge in sales with this launch, as it expands distribution to make the Allura range accessible nationwide in the coming months.

Both variants come with a comprehensive 30-month warranty, offered for the first time ever in the industry that underlines Livpure's commitment to provide hassle-free solutions to its customers. The latest Allura model comes with an 8-stage purification process including RO, UV, copper and mineral filters for the purest and healthiest water. While the top-end Allura Premia has 10 stages of filtration with additional Alkaline and Ultrafiltration that take water purity to the next level. With a storage capacity of 7 liters, both models ensure purified water is readily available whenever needed.

Sharing his views on the upcoming launch, Rakesh Kaul, Managing Director of Livpure, said, "We are thrilled to introduce the groundbreaking Allura range of water purifiers, designed specifically for our discerning customers seeking stress-free solutions. At Livpure, we are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation to enhance people's lives, making them easier, healthier, and more enjoyable with our products. With Allura, we have combined top-notch aesthetics, cutting-edge technology, and unparalleled convenience to deliver water that is not only 100% pure but also comes with the added benefit of hassle-free 30 months of maintenance. One needs to just GET IT, SET IT & FORGET IT!"

Livpure aims to make access to clean drinking water more affordable. So be its offering of Water as a Service where consumers can access pure drinking water through IoT-enabled water purifiers installed at their homes (for as less as Rs 399 per month) or the latest offering of Allura - which addresses a big impediment of high maintenance cost of water purifiers by offering 30 months of free maintenance.

