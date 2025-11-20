Mahamandaleshwar Kailashanand Giri met devotees at RPS 12th Avenue, Faridabad

PNN

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], November 20: An enchanting spiritual atmosphere was witnessed today at the premises of 'RPS 12th Avenue', a prestigious project on Mathura Road by the RPS Group, where Mahamandaleshwar Swami Kailashanand Giri Maharaj interacted with the residents of Faridabad. On this sacred occasion, he not only blessed the devotees but also imparted knowledge about the profound mysteries of religion and spirituality.

This historic gathering was attended by Shri S.P. Gupta (Chairman, RPS Group), Shri R.C. Gupta (Managing Director), Directors Aman Gupta, Shashank Gupta, Suren Goyal, and other senior officials and staff of the company. Swami Kailashanand Giri Maharaj had especially come to congratulate the RPS Group on receiving recent RERA (Real Estate Regulatory Authority) approval for Phase 2 of their project 'RPS 12th Avenue'.

To grace the occasion, Haryana Government Minister Shri Rajesh Nagar was also present. In his address, he stated that such events help circulate positive energy of religion, culture, and spirituality in society. Shri Nagar congratulated the RPS Group for their project and Phase 2 RERA approval, appreciating their contribution to the city's development.

On this occasion, RPS Group Director Shri Aman Gupta said, "We sincerely thank Mahamandaleshwar Kailashanand Giri Ji for blessing our project with his presence. His footsteps have further sanctified our project and the soil of Faridabad city. His blessings will always be a source of inspiration for us."

With Phase 2 RERA approval, RPS 12th Avenue is set to become a major and emerging real estate destination in Faridabad. Swami Kailashanand Giri Ji bestowed his divine blessings on the project and described it as a significant chapter in the city's growth.

Mahamandaleshwar Kailashanand Giri Ji held an in-depth religious discussion with the residents of Faridabad and shared detailed insights about the divine form of Lord Mahadev, his significance, and his relevance in modern life. He explained how the blessings of Shiva can bring positive energy and peace into human life.

After the discussion, Swami Ji personally distributed sacred prasad to all the devotees, guests, and staff present. During this divine moment, the entire 'RPS 12th Avenue' premises echoed with chants of "Har Har Mahadev," infusing the atmosphere with unique spiritual enthusiasm and devotion. This event was not only a religious gathering but also helped strengthen the community bond between Faridabad's citizens and the RPS Group. Swami Ji's blessings offered wishes for the project's future as well as prosperity and happiness for the lives of all who reside there.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)