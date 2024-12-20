Malkist Introduces Double Chocolatey Cracker Biscuits: Double the Chocolate, Double the Delight

NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 20: Malkist, the iconic sandwich cracker biscuit brand loved for its unique 14-layer crackers with delicious cheese filling, has launched an indulgent new flavour - Malkist Double Chocolatey. Crafted to delight the chocolate enthusiasts, it has a rich coating of velvety chocolate within the brand's signature crunchy crackers which are also chocolatey. This double chocolatey taste gives a snacking experience like never before.

To support the launch, Malkist has unveiled a television commercial that beautifully captures moments of joyful bonding and playful indulgence of its consumers. The creative features an interesting story centred around a father-son duo, highlighting how Malkist Double Chocolatey becomes a part of their everyday bonding moments. Through humour and a touch of curiosity, the story emphasizes the irresistible appeal of the new Double Chocolatey flavour while creating a strong connect with the viewers.

Sonal Dabral, founder of Tribha, the creative consultancy for the new creative, and also the director of the film, shared, "We wanted to keep the story simple and snappy-just a father, a son, some playful banter, and the irresistibility of Malkist stealing the show. All packed into 20 seconds of engaging storytelling"

Speaking about the launch, Rituraj, Marketing Head of Mayora India, expressed excitement about the new addition to Malkist's portfolio. He said, "Malkist Double Chocolatey takes indulgence to the next level by combining Malkist's unique 14 layered crunchy crackers with rich Double Chocolatey flavour. We are thrilled to introduce this treat to chocolate lovers across India and are confident that it will become a favourite snack for all occasions, just like the most-loved Cheese flavour!."

The campaign is being amplified across television, digital platforms, and social media to ensure widespread visibility. You can watch it here: www.youtu.be/Sy1BRTKAgkA.

Malkist Double Chocolatey is now available at all major retail outlets and online platforms across the country, in three convenient packs perfect for sharing or on the go enjoyment. Known for its delicious flavours such as Cheese, Cappuccino, and now Double chocolatey, Malkist continues to innovate and elevate the snacking experience while mesmerizing the consumers with its signature 14 crunchy layer crackers.

Malkist is a unique sandwich cracker biscuit with 14 crunchy layers and innovative toppings such as Cheese, Double Chocolatey, Cappuccino and Caramelized Sugar. This makes Malkist delicious and truly irresistible. Malkist is loved by everyone with an active lifestyle who needs a healthy and tasty snack to keep them energized.

Mayora India, a rapidly growing FMCG company, is part of the MAYORA Group headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. Its FMCG portfolio in India includes Kopiko in the Confectionery category; Malkist and Coffee Joy in Biscuits; Choki-Choki and Beng Beng in Chocolates; and Cafe Blend in the Beverages category.

