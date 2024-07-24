MANA - Skanda's "The Right Life" Campaign Turns Heads: Lifestyle-First Marketing Drives Unprecedented Demand

NewsVoir Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 24: MANA, an established leader in Bangalore's real estate market along with Skanda Developers, has shattered industry expectations with its innovative "The Right Thing" marketing campaign for "MANA-Skanda The Right Life", Bengaluru's largest child-centric township spread over 100 Acres. The Right Life's remarkable bookings of Rs. 500 crore in a mere 48 hours signify a new era in lifestyle real estate marketing, where the focus is not simply on the homes but the complete life experience they facilitate. Bengaluru's "MANA-Skanda The Right Life" township is being developed by Neobuild Ventures, a collaboration between MANA Projects and property developer Skanda. MANA's meticulously planned ideation through marketing campaigns, organic efforts, and advertisements codenamed "The Right Thing" ignited immense interest in its 360-degree marketing approach. Apart from this, existing MANA customers and investors also showed positive interest in "MANA-Skanda The Right Life" township following the campaign efforts. Overall, the township garnered 800+ expressions of interest within the initial six months of the announcement of the township.

Envisioned as the region's largest child-centric project, this development seamlessly blends MANA's legacy of crafting exceptional living spaces with Skanda's commitment to creating environments that cater to the unique needs of families from across all age groups.

Bengaluru's largest child-centric township, "MANA-Skanda The Right Life", is designed to cater to the unique needs of families. Located at the heart of the city's educational hub on Sarjapur-Varthur Road, the project offers easy access to over 23 key international schools, minimizing commute times and maximizing family time. The township boasts facilities for sports such as a Badminton court, Basketball, Cricket & Football field, and is supported by leading academies and legends of the games, giving children the opportunity to nurture their athletic talents. "MANA-Skanda The Right Life" aims to provide children with a well-rounded environment where they can thrive academically, athletically, and socially.

A Comprehensive Marketing Masterpiece

MANA Skanda's marketing strategy for "The Right Life" was a meticulous masterpiece. Unlike traditional campaigns, MANA-Skanda went all-out with a comprehensive 360-degree marketing campaign spanning a major online platform and laser-focused geo-targeted ads. This was further amplified through traditional media channels like digital marketing, print, radio, and eye-catching outdoor hoardings.

The crown jewel of this campaign was the ingenious "missing school bus" concept. This disruptive and innovative strategy highlighted the township's enviable proximity to top schools and positioned "MANA-Skanda The Right Life" as an unmatched setting for families. The print ad campaign cleverly highlighted the township's proximity to top schools and the holistic lifestyle it offered, sparking significant interest and engagement among potential buyers. This innovative approach paved the way for the township's record-breaking sales success.

MANA-Skanda's consistent campaigns resonated powerfully across all media channels--digital, outdoor, and print--grabbing the audience's attention from the get-go. This was reinforced by a barrage of creative ads across TV, radio, and streaming platforms. These were strategically tailored for multiple regional languages to reach as many buyers as possible. Additionally, a record-breaking number of radio ad spots in a single day ensured widespread awareness, highlighting the township's ideal location and family-friendly ethos.

The "MANA-Skanda Right Life" campaign also resonated deeply with modern homebuyers by going beyond simply selling houses; it also offered a complete lifestyle. MANA highlighted the township's integrated amenities, green spaces, and a strong sense of community, effectively positioning "The Right Life" as the embodiment of a well-rounded and fulfilling life.

Speaking on the property bookings, D. Kishore Reddy, CMD, MANA, said, "The phenomenal achievement of 'The Right Life' township is a validation of our commitment to innovative marketing strategies. Codenamed 'The Right Thing', our campaign meticulously crafted a message that resonated across every platform. I want to express my sincere gratitude to our marketing team for their exceptional creativity and strategic execution. By positioning 'The Right Life' as more than just a residence--it's a complete lifestyle solution--we struck a chord with discerning homebuyers. The interest received by MANA-Skanda's latest project is a testament to the power of a well-planned and executed marketing initiative.

Speaking on the initiative, Vijay Kumar Reddy and Sandeep Ramanolla, Managing Partners of Skanda Group, said, "MANA-Skanda's innovative 'The Right Thing' campaign, particularly the thought-provoking missing school bus' concept, effectively captured the essence of this unique child-centric community. By highlighting proximity to top schools in such a compelling way, the campaign resonated deeply with families. We're proud to be part of a project that redefines how families envision their living experience. This success story highlights the synergy between exceptional design and strategic marketing, paving the way for future child-centric developments."

"The Right Life": Where Lifestyle Meets Child-Centric Living

Envisioned as Bengaluru's largest child-centric township, this development seamlessly blends MANA's legacy of crafting exceptional living spaces with Skanda's commitment to creating environments that cater to the unique needs of families from across all age groups. Spanning over 100 acres with a phased launch, The Right Life is thoughtfully designed to emphasize community, sustainability, and vibrant living. It offers signature experiences with 84% open spaces for a harmonious blend with nature. Enhanced by high-street retail and a 1,00,000-square-foot clubhouse, it's more than just a residence--it's an extraordinary lifestyle investment.

Nestled on Sarjapur-Varthur Road, at the heart of the city's educational hub, The Right Life offers a prime location with easy access to over 23+ key international schools and IT hubs like Electronic City, Outer Ring Road (ORR), and Whitefield. This strategic positioning reduces commute times, allowing residents to maximize their time for outdoor activities and quality family moments. Here, children have the opportunity to pursue sports as more than just a hobby, fostering their athletic talents and ambitions. In addition to its prime location, offering access to various schools and sports academies, the township prioritizes creating an optimal environment essential for every child's holistic development. One notable feature is the planned introduction of artificial mist every morning. This initiative aims to introduce children to experiences uncommon in urban settings, fostering their growth and well-being. Also, there are sustainable elements to maximize the eco-friendly features of the township such as rain gardens to reduce flooding and water pollution, places for kitchen gardening, root barriers, and much more. And, if you are working parents, then you can leave your children at the 'Creche' that is designed to provide group care away from home.

With ongoing marketing efforts, the rollout of new phases, and the addition of further amenities, MANA-Skanda aims to maintain this momentum, catering to the ever-changing needs and aspirations of its discerning clientele. This focus on a holistic lifestyle experience will solidify their position as a leader in the real estate industry. The project is registered under Karnataka RERA: PRM/KA/RERA/1251/308/pr/280324/006766.

Features That Fulfill Dreams

The Right Life township spans over 100 acres, offering a vibrant blend of community, sustainability, and signature experiences. With 84% of the development reserved for open spaces, residents are assured of an exceptional living environment in harmony with nature. From the expansive 1,00,000-square-foot clubhouse to high-street retail and commercial areas, every detail is designed for an extraordinary lifestyle.

Located in the heart of a thriving educational hub, residents find themselves near world-class schools, hospitals, malls, and tech parks. This unique positioning offers a well-rounded lifestyle with incredible convenience for everyone in the family. Additionally, a lakeside setting, Open-air theater, Outdoor work pods, Cascade water feature and boardwalk pool, and picturesque views of birds in flight create an exceptional living experience, conveniently situated between Whitefield, Sarjapur Road, and ORR Marathahalli.

MANA is one of the top real estate companies in Bengaluru. Founded in 2000 by Mr. D Kishore Reddy, MANA has grown into a multi-faceted realty company with expertise in designing, building, and developing standard-to-premium apartments and villas in Sarjapur, Bengaluru. MANA creates spaces for lifestyle and living comfort with imagination, cutting-edge engineering, and excellent functional design and aesthetics that reflect the high living standards of its customers. The company has fine-tuned the art of 'Imagineering' - a blend of imagination and engineering - to craft dream spaces that exceed the expectations of its customers. MANA has evolved as a reputed company, with business verticals spanning across property development, construction, and infrastructure projects. With attention to detail, vision, and innovation, MANA has ensured that it can deliver quality that sets it apart from its peers.

Established in 2012 by Vijay Kumar Reddy, a seasoned Class 1 Government Contractor, and Sandeep Ramanolla, who joined full-time in 2015, our journey began with a shared vision: to create homes that exceed expectations and nurture aspirations. Driven by Mr. Vijay's experience with Signature, his previous venture, Skanda embodies a commitment to quality and innovation. With Sandeep's dedication, the company has grown steadily, completing two iconic villa projects - Elina and C99 - by 2015. What sets Skanda apart is our unwavering focus on design. We believe that a meticulously designed home is not just aesthetically pleasing, but also contributes to well-being and happiness. We understand the importance of creating homes that resonate with your spirit. That's why we incorporate the principles of Vastu, a traditional Indian system of architecture, into our designs.

