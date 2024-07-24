Manipal Hospital Varthur Road Celebrates 10 Years of Excellence

PRNewswire Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 24: Manipal Hospital Varthur Road recently marked a significant milestone with its 10th anniversary, commemorating a decade of clinical excellence and community service. As part of their Manipal Community Connect initiatives and the 10th anniversary celebration, the hospital organized a series of engaging community programs, including a 'Senior Spell Bee Competition for Cognitive Health' and 'Know Your Doctor' interactive sessions. Manipal Community Connect initiatives strive to build a healthy community by promoting proactive health measures, build trust, and establish a supportive relationship with their doctors. The Senior Spell Bee Competition, held on July 17, 2024, at Athashri, witnessed enthusiastic participation from around 70 senior citizens. Hosted by Dr Bhavana, Regional Marketing Head of Manipal Hospitals, the event showcased the impressive spelling abilities of the participants and celebrated intellectual engagement among seniors. Esteemed guests from Manipal Hospital, including Dr Sumitha Chawla, Chief of Medical Staff, Dr Shilpa Naidu, Consultant- Internal Medicine, and Dr Ashwini PR, Director graced the occasion. Winners of the competition were awarded exciting prizes, making it a memorable event.

On July 18, 2024, Manipal Hospital Varthur Road hosted 'Know Your Doctor,' an initiative designed to foster personal connections between patients and healthcare providers. The interactive session featured a panel of experts including Dr Jagadeesh HV, Consultant - Interventional Cardiologist, Dr Suruchi, Consultant - Paediatrics and Paediatric Endocrinology, Dr Gopinath N, Associate Consultant - Endocrinology, Dr Dilip Raj, Consultant - Internal Medicine, and Dr Vijaya Meenakshi, Consultant Obstetrics & Gynaecology, covering a range of medical specialties. This initiative aimed to empower attendees of all ages by providing them with insights and confidence in their healthcare journey.

These events underscore Manipal Hospital Varthur Road's commitment to building strong community bonds, enhancing familiarity between doctors and patients, and promoting health awareness through innovative and engaging initiatives.

