Marriage Timelines Shift, Remarriage Rises: Jeevansathi Report Reveals How India Is Redefining Partner Search and Marriage

New Delhi [India], February 13: Jeevansathi has released its latest data-led report, The Big Shift: How India Is Rewriting the Rules of Partner Search and Marriage, analyzing a decade of user trends (2016-2025) along with survey insights from over 30,000 active users in 2026. The report uncovers measurable shifts in how Indians are choosing partners - from weakening caste preferences and rising remarriage acceptance to delayed timelines, evolving gender roles and a hybrid model of family involvement.

Key findings highlight a 43% rise in remarriage seekers over the past decade, the median marriage age moving from 27 to 29, a steady dilution of strict caste filters (down from 91% to 54%), 77% profiles now being self-managed, and 90% users prioritizing the "right person" over age or financial stability.

Median Marriage Age Shifts from 27 to 29

Marriage timelines are stretching as career and self-readiness take precedence.

Over the last decade, the median age of Jeevansathi users has moved from 27 to 29 years, with 50% of users now initiating their search at age 29. This shift reflects a generation prioritising financial stability, career growth and personal clarity before committing to marriage.

77% Profiles Now Self-Managed as Singles Take Control

Marriage decisions are becoming more individual-led.

Today, 77% of Jeevansathi profiles are created and managed by users themselves, compared to 67% in 2016. Family-managed profiles have reduced from 33% to 23%.

Interestingly, sibling involvement is higher than parental involvement in Tier 3 cities, acting as digital facilitators between traditional families and tech-enabled matchmaking. The findings point to arranged marriage evolving into a self-driven process with family support rather than family control.

Strict Caste Preference Drops from 91% to 54% in a Decade

In 2016, 91% of Jeevansathi users selected caste as a strict partner preference. By 2025, that number has declined sharply to 54%, reflecting a significant mindset shift.

The trend is more pronounced in metros, where only 49% of users still select caste as a strict partner preference. The data suggests compatibility, shared values and lifestyle alignment are increasingly being prioritised alongside traditional identifiers.

"Over the last decade, Indian singles have become more intentional -choosing compatibility, shared values and emotional readiness over rigid filters or timelines. Marriage today is increasingly self-led, yet deeply collaborative, where individuals take charge of decisions while families continue to play an important role." said Rohan Mathur, Chief Business Officer - Jeevansathi & Head of M & A, Corp Dev.

Remarriage Seekers Rise 43% Over 10 Years.

India's remarriage mindset is steadily evolving.

In 2016, 11% of users on the platform were seeking a second marriage. By 2025, that number has increased to 16%, marking a 43% rise over the decade.

Notably, 15% of interest received by divorced profiles comes from users who have never been married. Additionally, one in six Jeevansathi success stories today involves individuals entering a second marriage -indicating a gradual destigmatisation of divorce.

90% Say "Right Person" Matters More Than Age or Income.

Marriage readiness is increasingly emotional, not chronological or financial.

Nine in ten users say finding the right partner matters more than reaching a certain age or income level, with responses nearly identical across genders. The findings indicate that compatibility has overtaken traditional readiness benchmarks in defining commitment.

69% Value Parental Involvement in the Process

Despite growing independence, family continues to play a meaningful role.

69% of users say parental involvement makes the process easier (always or sometimes), with the number slightly above for women (75%).

The data reflects an emerging hybrid model where singles want autonomy in choosing their partner, but not isolation in decision-making.

Only 8% Believe One Partner Should Be the Sole Breadwinner

Traditional financial structures within marriage are being renegotiated.

Only 8% of users believe one person should be the primary earner. Meanwhile, 87% of men say they are comfortable marrying a woman who earns more than they do, and 15% of women say they are open to marrying men who earn less. Dual-income realities and evolving gender norms appear to be reshaping expectations around financial roles.

78% Intend to Marry Within Six Months

Serious intent continues to define matrimony platforms.

78% of Jeevansathi users say they want to get married within the next six months, with nearly half (48%) hoping to do so within three months. The findings underscore that while criteria are evolving, clarity of intent remains strong among Jeevansathi users.

The Big Shift report positions marriage not as a declining institution, but as one being recalibrated -blending autonomy with tradition, compatibility with culture, and aspiration with practicality.

