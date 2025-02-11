MAXVOLT ENERGY INDUSTRIES LIMITED IPO Opens on 12 February 2025, Close on Friday, February 14, 2025

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 11: MaxVolt Energy Industries Limited has announced its plan to go public with an Initial Public Offering (IPO) on 12th February, 2025 to 14th, February 2025, aiming to raise up to Rs54 Crores with shares to be listed on the NSE Emerge platform. The offer is up to 30, 00,000 equity shares at a face value of Rs 10/- each.

The company proposes to utilize the Net Proceeds from the Fresh Offer towards funding the following objects:

1. Repayment or prepayment, in full or in part, of borrowings availed by our Company from banks, financial institutions and non-banking financial companies

2. Funding of capital expenditure requirements of our Company towards purchase of Plant and Machineries

3. General corporate purposes

The IPO is solely lead managed by Smart Horizon Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd., Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd., is the registrar to the offer. Rikhav Securities Ltd., is the Market Makers for the company and also a syndicate member.

Bhuwaneshwar Pal Singh, Managing Director & CFO, said "We see this as an opportunity to not only grow the company but also contribute to a more sustainable future. We are excited about this new phase of development and are grateful to NSE to offer us the NSE EMERGE platform to list our Company".

Highlights:

IPO Opens on: Wednesday, February 12, 2025

IPO Close on: Friday, February 14, 2025

- Total Offer Size - 30,00,000 Equity Shares

- 100 % Book Built Offer

- Price Band - Rs 171/- to Rs 180/- Per Share

- Lot Size - 800 Equity Shares

About Max volt Energy Industries Limited:

Established in the year 2019, our Company is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries of various range supplied through a diversified sales & distribution mix viz. authorised dealers and distributors and OEMs under our brand name of "MaxVolt Energy" widely used in Electric Vehicles (i.e., E-Scooter, E- Rickshaw, E-Cycle), Energy Storage and Electronics Gadgets etc. We also manufacture customised batteries packs as per the requirement of manufacturers of different industries. In addition to manufacturing, we are supplier of Graphene Battery packs and Battery Chargers designed and developed by us in our own brand name. We designate some of dealers and distributors as service centres. As on September 30, 2024, we have services centre in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, dealers and distributors have access to these service network to resolve the defects in the batteries. These service centers help us to provide fast and hassle-free service to our dealers and end customers. Our Company is an ISO 9001:2015 certified. The Manufacturing unit situated at Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh spread across in 18,000 square feet.

Financials

As per Restated Financial Information:

Our revenue from operations for the six months ended September 30, 2024 and for the Financial Years 2024, 2023 and 2022 amounted to Rs4,027.71 Lakhs, Rs 4,837.15 Lakhs, Rs 1,367.95 Lakhs and Rs 615.01 Lakhs respectively. Our EBITDA for the six months ended September 30, 2024 and for the Financial Years 2024, 2023 and 2022 was Rs 563.00 Lakhs, Rs 634.04 Lakhs Rs31.18 Lakhs and Rs 3.18 Lakhs respectively. Our restated profit after tax for the six months ended September 30, 2024 and for the Financial Years 2024, 2023 and 2022 was Rs 477.02 Lakhs, Rs 520.83 Lakhs, Rs 27.88 Lakhs and 27.88 Lakhs respectively.

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

