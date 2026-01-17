MBA Wallah Students Deliver Strong CAT 2025 Results with Multiple 99+ Percentiles

VMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 17: MBA Wallah, education company PhyscisWallah (PW)'s management exam preparation arm, recorded strong academic outcomes in CAT 2025, with over 30 enrolled students from its various programs securing 99 percentile. These results reflect consistent student effort, alongside structured preparation support and focused mentorship provided by MBA Wallah.

Among the students securing 99 percentile and above were Neal Shah (99.93), Konda Jayant Reddy (99.84), and Aditya Agrawal (99.8).

Sharing his experience, one of the top scorers, Neal Shah, said, "I first started thinking about an MBA during my 4th-5th semester at VIT Chennai, when I became interested in taking up leadership roles in the electronics sector. Despite being from an engineering background, Quantitative Aptitude was an area I struggled with. Preparing alongside my regular college workload wasn't easy. MBA Wallah's flexible online setup helped me stay consistent. Being able to clear doubts and revise concepts in time made a real difference. Scoring a 99+ percentile has encouraged me to now aim for IIM Ahmedabad and work towards contributing to India's semiconductor growth."

Another student, Konda Jayant Reddy, said, "I was initially preparing for the GMAT with plans to pursue a global MBA, but decided to appear for CAT as well to keep my options open. While I began my preparation, I realised that I needed an organised approach to study. This is when I enrolled with MBA Wallah. The platform provided a structured preparation plan, which brought more clarity and discipline to my studies. Coming from a JEE background, Quantitative Aptitude felt familiar, while regular practice helped me gradually improve VARC and DILR. The overall journey really taught me the importance of consistency and staying composed during the exam."

Speaking on the results, Atul Kumar, Chief Executive Officer- Online, PhysicsWallah (PW) and an alumnus of IIM- Ahmedabad, said, "As a team, our responsibility has always been to ensure that students receive the right guidance and support at every stage of their preparation. We have worked to build an environment where learning is consistent, confidence grows over time, and students feel supported through both progress and pressure. These outcomes reflect the discipline and resilience of our students, along with the commitment of teachers who work closely with them every day to strengthen their conceptual clarity and self-belief. Beyond an exam result, our shared effort is to help students remain calm, think clearly, and make thoughtful decisions in high-pressure situations, whether in exams or in life."

Over the years, MBA Wallah has focused on building a preparation ecosystem that balances structure with flexibility, enabling aspirants to work on individual strengths while addressing areas of improvement. The CAT 2025 outcomes highlight the impact of this approach, emphasising how steady, focused preparation can translate into meaningful outcomes in highly competitive environments.

MBA Wallah remains committed to supporting students beyond exam performance, with continued guidance on interviews, decision-making, and long-term academic and career choices.

Disclaimer: CAT is a competitive examination, and results may vary based on individual effort, academic background, preparation duration, and other factors. MBA Wallah does not guarantee specific ranks or percentiles. Scores mentioned are as shared by students and are subject to verification with official CAT scorecards.

