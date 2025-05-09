Minister N. S. Boseraju launches the Petologist App - A Cutting-Edge Veterinary Platform for Pet Parents, Clinics and Farms

India PR Distribution

Karnataka [India], May 9: In a prestigious event that celebrated innovation in veterinary technology and sustainable farming, the Minister for Science and Technology, N. S. Boseraju, along with Vice Chancellor of Kodagu University, Dr. Ashok S. Alur, officially launched Petologist, a pioneering veterinary platform developed by Transduceideas Technologies LLP.

Petologist is an innovative digital healthcare platform designed to connect pet parents and farmers with licensed veterinarians, clinics, and hospitals. It offers features such as digital health records, vaccination tracking, medication reminders, farm animal monitoring, and telemedicine consultations, thereby redefining the way animal healthcare is delivered in both urban and rural settings. This transformative initiative is digitalising a healthcare platform developed to connect pet parents and farmers with licensed veterinarians, clinics, and hospitals. It offers features such as digital health records, vaccination tracking, medication reminders, farm animal monitoring, and telemedicine consultations, thereby redefining the way animal healthcare is delivered in both urban and rural settings.

Petologist is incubated under the RKVY-RAFTAAR Agribusiness Incubation (R-ABI) Scheme of the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Government of India, hosted at the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI). IVRI, established in 1889, is India's premier institute for veterinary research and education, contributing significantly to animal health, vaccine development, and disease eradication.

The soft launch marks the beginning of a restricted release available exclusively to select veterinary doctors and clinics in Karnataka, allowing the platform to be fine-tuned before its nationwide rollout. During the ceremony, the contributions of Dr. Roopa Alur, Dr. K. Ravi Kumar, Shreyas A., and Vijay were recognized for their instrumental roles in developing animal health technologies by the Minister Tilak R.K. and Priyanka M were also honored for advisory on architecting a robust, scalable platforms in technology infrastructure in the software, ecommerce, agritech and veterinary care sectors.

"We are proud to introduce Petologist as a one-stop veterinary platform that empowers doctors while making pet and livestock care seamless for families and farmers," said the Petologist team. "Our goal is to democratize access to affordable, efficient veterinary care across India, starting with this phased launch in Karnataka."

Dr. Ashok S. Alur, Vice Chancellor lauded the initiative as a powerful example of how technology and science can serve rural development, sustainable farming, and animal welfare, urging more innovators to follow suit. Key Features of Petologist Include, (i)Digital medical records and vaccination logs(ii)Real-time teleconsultations and reminders(iii)Farm animal health tracking(iv)Doctor-patient connectivity through clinics and hospitals

Availability: Currently accessible via restricted access to selected veterinary professionals and clinics in Karnataka. The platform will soon open to users and doctors across India.

Download Now: Petologist - For Pet Parents and Farmers (Android)

* Dr. Petologist - For Veterinarians and Farm Managers (Android)

Visit: www.petologist.org

