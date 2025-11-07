Mission to Earthphase - Moonshine Gold Celebrates the Beaver Moon

NewsVoir

Biel [Switzerland], November 7: The fourth model to join the series that celebrates full moons, November's MISSION TO EARTHPHASE - MOONSHINE GOLD, bridges nature's ingenuity with interstellar creativity. Inspired by the Beaver Moon, this model's moon phase indicator features a full moon that looks like it has been partially devoured by a beaver. This model will be available worldwide from the Beaver Full Moon on November 5 until the New Moon on November 20, 2025, at all Swatch stores carrying the Bioceramic MoonSwatch Collection.

This new timepiece features the same stellar dial layout as its predecessors, complete with Swatch's earth phase innovation, a moon phase indicator adorned with OMEGA's Moonshine™ Gold, and illustrations from the world of Snoopy.

Like all Bioceramic MoonSwatch models, this MISSION TO EARTHPHASE - MOONSHINE GOLD is also made from Swatch's patented Bioceramic, a blend of ceramic and biosourced materials from castor oil and comes in a distinctive dark navy blue.

It also boasts many of the iconic features of OMEGA's legendary Speedmaster Moonwatch, including an asymmetrical case and the famous tachymeter scale with the dot over ninety.

The OMEGA X Swatch logos are proudly displayed on its dial and crown, and its mission statement is engraved on the back of its case. The battery cover features an Earth-inspired design, while the navy VELCRO® rubber strap adds a dash of astronaut cool.

This MISSION TO EARTHPHASE - MOONSHINE GOLD will be available worldwide from the Beaver Full Moon on November 5 until the New Moon on November 20, 2025, at all Swatch stores carrying the Bioceramic MoonSwatch Collection. As with the whole Bioceramic MoonSwatch Collection, only one watch can be purchased per person, per day and store.

MISSION TO EARTHPHASE - MOONSHINE GOLD

SO33N704L

Case material: navy Bioceramic case, crown and pushers

Case diameter: 42.00 mm

Case thickness: 13.75 mm

Lug-to-lug distance: 47.30 mm

Quartz movement: chronograph (seconds only) with moon

phase and earth phase indicators

Water resistance: 3 bar

Glass: box-shaped in biosourced material; an "S" engraved in the center in reference to the Swatch logo

Dial: white opaline with OMEGA X Swatch, Speedmaster and MoonSwatch logos; recessed subdial, hour markers coated with Grade A Super-LumiNova® (green emission).

Moon phase indicator with sparkly dark blue moon phase disc featuring two full moons coated with OMEGA's Moonshine™ Gold. Secret detail in UV ink (blue emission). Earth phase indicator featuring Earth set against a star-speckled backdrop and oceans coated with UV ink (blue emission).

Hands: hours, minutes and tip of the chronograph seconds hand coated in Grade A Super-LumiNova® (green emission)

Bezel: navy Bioceramic bezel with tachymeter scale featuring white markers

Strap: navy VELCRO®[?] rubber strap, navy Bioceramic loop

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)