Mother India Forming Showcases Humanoid & Quadruped Robots at EXCON Bengaluru, Accelerating India's Leap in Precision Cold-Roll Forming

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 11: Mother India Forming, a leading Indian manufacturer in the business of precision cold-roll formed components, showcased its pioneering Humanoid and Quadruped Robots at EXCON Bengaluru to further enhance operational efficiencies. This marks one of the most advanced robotic deployments in India's precision sheet-metal cold-roll forming industry.

Speaking at the occasion, Dhirendra Sankhla, Director - Mother India Forming explained that - "Mother India Forming is stepping into a new era of smart manufacturing with the introduction of a state-of-the-art humanoid robot on the shop floor, alongside quadruped robotic systems for autonomous surveillance. This marks an important milestone in our journey toward a highly automated, AI-driven ecosystem. The newly deployed humanoid robot has been engineered to execute operations that require extreme consistency and micron-level precision. Beginning with automated pick-and-place, process safety checks, factory vigilance & enabling continuous monitoring of restricted zones and standardized material handling, the humanoid enhances every stage where repeatability defines product performance."

"As global OEMs tighten quality checks, safety, and delivery benchmarks, India is rapidly strengthening its engineering capabilities. Our latest robotic integration signifies a decisive step toward creating smart, autonomous, and globally competitive manufacturing ecosystems -- fully aligned with the national vision of Made in India," Dhirendra Sankhla added.

The induction of the humanoid robot is expected to significantly cut inspection cycles, reduce manual dependencies, bring autonomous dimensional & profile verification, online defect identification through image intelligence, real-time accuracy logging, analytics, and data-driven corrections, ultimately leading to zero-defect manufacturing - the company said.

"Our goal is to integrate robotics not just as an automation tool, but as a partner in precision, helping us deliver the best-in-class components to the industry. The future belongs to robotics, automation, and data intelligence and this will shape the manufacturing sector of tomorrow. Mother India Forming is proud to contribute to India's journey toward global leadership in precision cold-roll forming," says Dhirendra Sankhla.

Mother India Forming has developed a fully integrated, 360-degree manufacturing ecosystem where sheet metal cold-roll forming, fabrication, finishing, and powder coating all operate under one roof. This consolidation drastically reduces multi-vendor logistics and associated Scope-3 emissions for primary equipment manufacturers. The company is also expanding its renewable energy capacity from 150 kilowatt to 1.25 megawatt of solar power, complementing its already low-carbon operational model.

Global industry outlooks project a 7-9% compound annual growth rate in demand for precision-formed components through 2030. Growth is being driven by sectors such as automotive and electric vehicles, renewable energy, infrastructure, engineered structures, warehousing systems, construction, and electrical equipment--industries increasingly requiring lightweight, high-strength, dimensionally stable components with low environmental impact.

