MPK Steels and Yuva Jan Kalyan Samiti organised a mega blood donation camp on New Year's Eve at Khachariyawas to mark new beginnings

PNN

New Delhi [India], January 6: With the belief that a small act can make a big difference, MPK Steels (I) Ltd extended its support to a Vishal Voluntary Blood Donation Camp organized by Yuva Jan Kalyan Samiti at the Community Health Centre, Khachariyawas, District Sikar, Rajasthan, on Tuesday, December 30, 2025, starting from 9:00 AM.

The camp was held at the birthplace of Late Shri Bhairon Singh Shekhawat Ji, former Vice President of India, adding a sense of pride and purpose to the initiative. People from the surrounding areas came forward enthusiastically, turning the event into a true community-driven effort to help those in need.

The event witnessed an overwhelming response, with 238 voluntary blood donors coming forward to contribute, reflecting strong community participation and social awareness.

The programme was graced by Mr. Manoj Upadhyay, Managing Director, MPK Steels (I) Ltd, and Mr. S. K. Upadhyay, Director, MPK Steels (I) Ltd, as chief guests. Their presence further strengthened the message of social responsibility and community well-being. Interacting with donors and volunteers, they appreciated the collective effort and highlighted the importance of regular blood donation in strengthening healthcare systems.

Trained medical professionals ensured that all safety protocols were strictly followed, making the donation process smooth and comfortable. The camp also served as an awareness platform, educating participants about the health benefits of blood donation and encouraging healthy individuals between 18 and 65 years of age to come forward and contribute.

Through its association with Yuva Jan Kalyan Samiti, MPK Steels (I) Ltd continues to actively support initiatives that create a meaningful and lasting impact on society. The successful organisation of this blood donation camp once again reflected the company's commitment to giving back to the community and building a healthier future.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)