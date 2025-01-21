Mystore Rolls Out White-Labelled Affiliate Buyer App for Enterprises on ONDC Network

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], January 21: Mystore®, the first ONDC-connected marketplace, introduces Affiliate Buyer Apps, a ready-to-go, white-labeled solution enabling big brands and enterprises to launch their own ONDC-compliant buyer apps quickly. This cutting-edge solution enables enterprise brands to further engage their large captive audience through an eCommerce-enabled sales channel on the open network.

Powered by StoreHippo's proven Multistore® technology, the highly customizable Affiliate Buyer App can be launched in just one week, significantly reducing the typical 5-6 month development timeline. Mystore's AI-powered, industry-agnostic Affiliate Buyer Apps enable enterprises like Telcos, Banks, Media Companies, AgriTech, FMCG, and Automobile Brands to create dedicated ecommerce sales channels to offer their branded products and also enhance their offerings by leveraging the fast-growing ONDC network of 3 lakh+ sellers and 2 crore+ products.

The Affiliate Buyer App solutions come packed with advanced features designed to fast-track growth, enhance buyer engagement and drive conversions.

Here's what brands can achieve with Mystore Whitelabelled Affiliate buyer Apps:

* Leverage the ONDC Network's vast supply to engage customers and offer diverse products.

* Go to market in record time with fully branded and customisable Affiliate Buyer Apps that work seamlessly across devices and networks.

* Stay ahead of the curve with cutting-edge, battle-tested, auto-updated solutions that are fully compliant with the ONDC Network.

* Deliver precise and relevant search results with AI-powered Semantic Search.

* Scale with confidence using a secure, globally distributed infrastructure backed by industry-leading security accreditations, ensuring reliability and data protection.

Mystore's Affiliate Buyer Apps also provide valuable strategic insights into evolving buyer behaviour and purchasing journeys, helping businesses stay ahead in the competitive digital commerce landscape.

Highlighting the transformative power of Affiliate Buyer Apps for large enterprise businesses with a wide customer base, Rajiv Kumar Aggarwal, CEO & Founder, Mystore said, "With Mystore's Whitelabelled Affiliate Buyer Apps, enterprises can unlock the power of ecommerce without the complexities of building and managing the infrastructure themselves. Our solutions are plug-and-play, fully branded, and customizable, enabling businesses to focus on their growth and customer engagement while we handle the heavy lifting."

About Mystore

Mystore® is an ONDC-connected marketplace that offers an unparalleled Ecommerce Ecosystem enabling Enterprises and SMEs to leverage the ONDC network to accelerate their growth. Mystore specialises in setting up dealer-network-based Quick Commerce Marketplaces for brands in record time. With its AI-enabled ecommerce solutions for smart selling (using Mystore Seller App) and buying (through the Mystore Buyer App), Mystore empowers businesses to enhance discoverability, personalize experiences and drive growth through the ONDC Network. Mystore's cutting-edge ecommerce solutions are built on StoreHippo® - the leading enterprise ecommerce platform powering top enterprise brands across the globe for 10 years. Mystore enables hyperlocal businesses, SMEs, D2C brands, and Enterprises to join the ONDC Network ecosystem and explore the vast Indian markets. Built on next-gen technology, PCI-DSS, SOC2 and ISO/IEC 27001 compliant, Mystore offers a level-playing field and 360-degree ecommerce solutions to businesses irrespective of their size and industry vertical.

About ONDC:

Incorporated on 31st December 2021, Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), a Section 8 company, is an initiative of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India to create a facilitative model that revolutionizes digital commerce, giving greater thrust to penetration of retail e-commerce in India. ONDC is not an application, platform, intermediary, or software but a set of specifications designed to foster open, unbundled, and interoperable Open Networks.

