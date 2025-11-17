Nakoda Group Reports 58% Q2 and 20% H1 Revenue Growth; EBITDA and Net Profit Turn Positive in FY26

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17: Nakoda Group of Industries Limited (BSE: 541418 | NSE: NGIL), engaged in the manufacturing, selling, distribution, and trading of tutti frutti, cotton bales, and other agricultural commodities, announced its Q2 and H1 FY26 financial results; the Company had earlier expanded its portfolio with the launch of its new brand "NO CTRL (NO CONTROL)", offering a range of energy drinks and flavoured carbonated soft beverages.

Strengthened Financial Position

* Long-term borrowings decreased from ₹103.36 lakh to ₹ 63.44 lakh.

* Cash & cash equivalents increased from ₹43.01 lakh to ₹90.86 lakh.

* Positive EBITDA, EBIT, and Net Profit in both Q2 and H1 FY26.

Q2 FY26 - Positive Turnarounds

* Revenue grew by 58% YoY, reflecting stronger demand and improved order flow.

* EBITDA turned positive to ₹103.37 lakh (vs. a loss of ₹17.52 lakh in Q2 FY25).

* EBIT turned positive to ₹66.57 lakh (vs. a loss of ₹46.96 lakh last year).

* Net Profit remained positive at ₹25.11 lakh despite last year showing significantly higher volatility.

* EBITDA Margin improved to 6.99% from -1.87% last year.

H1 FY26 - Strong Positive Swing

* Revenue increased by 20% YoY, driven by consistent demand across product categories.

* EBITDA turned sharply positive to ₹186.87 lakh (vs. a loss of ₹28.33 lakh in H1 FY25).

* EBIT turned positive to ₹120.54 lakh (vs. a loss of ₹86.23 lakh last year).

* Net Profit turned positive to ₹40.84 lakh (vs. a loss of ₹119.75 lakh in H1 FY25).

* EBITDA Margin improved significantly to 8.61% from -1.57% last year.

* PBT turned positive to ₹54.58 lakh (vs. a loss of ₹159.44 lakh last year).

Business Update

Nakoda Group of Industries Limited has entered the fast-growing beverages segment with the launch of its new brand "NO CTRL (NO CONTROL)", offering Energy Drinks and Flavoured Carbonated Soft Drinks. This strategic expansion marks a key milestone in the company's transformation from an agro-based manufacturer to a diversified FMCG player, reinforcing its vision to tap into high-demand, youth-driven consumer categories with innovative products.

This launch accelerates our shift from B2B to B2E and retail markets, starting in Maharashtra and expanding nationwide. It will strengthen our portfolio, boost brand visibility, and support long-term, sustainable growth across emerging consumer markets.

Management Perspective

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Pravin Choudhary, Managing Director, Nakoda Group of Industries Limited, said: "The Company reported a notable improvement in its financial performance during Q2 FY26 and H1 FY26. Revenue grew 58% YoY in Q2 (₹1,478.67 lakh) and 20% YoY in H1 (₹2,170.76 lakh), supported by steady demand across key product categories. We are pleased to report that EBITDA turned positive to ₹103.37 lakh in Q2 and ₹186.87 lakh in H1, driven by better cost management and operational efficiencies. EBIT also turned positive to ₹66.57 lakh in Q2 and ₹120.54 lakh in H1, while Net Profit improved to ₹25.11 lakh in Q2 and ₹40.84 lakh in H1, reflecting a strengthening in overall operating performance.

During the period, the Company continued to build on its earlier FMCG expansion with the launch of our brand 'NO CTRL', which has received encouraging initial market response. Volumes have been rising, and the product has been well appreciated by consumers, indicating growing traction. To support this momentum, we are strengthening our distribution reach by entering the B2C space through e-commerce and quick-commerce platforms such as Blinkit and others, helping us tap new markets, reach new consumers, and enhance brand visibility.

On the financial front, we also saw improvements in our balance sheet structure. Long-term borrowings reduced from ₹103.36 to ₹63.44 lakh, and Cash and cash equivalents increased from ₹43.01 lakh to ₹90.86 lakh, strengthening our liquidity position.

With rising consumer acceptance of our new offerings, an expanding product portfolio, and improved financial fundamentals, we remain confident of achieving substantial growth ahead and continuing to progress in line with our long-term strategic objectives."

About Nakoda Group of Industries Limited

Nakoda Group of Industries Limited is a diversified manufacturing and trading company engaged in the production and sale of tutti frutti (processed fruits), cotton bales, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates with a strong focus on product quality, supply reliability, and customer satisfaction across domestic and export markets.

With the introduction of its new beverage brand "NO CTRL (NO CONTROL)", Nakoda Group takes a strategic leap into the FMCG sector, aligning its growth trajectory with India's evolving consumer landscape. The company's integrated operations and market understanding enable it to deliver high-quality, innovative products across multiple categories.

Disclaimer

This document contains forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts and are subject to risks and uncertainties such as government actions, local developments, and technological risks. The Company is not responsible for any actions taken based on these statements and does not commit to publicly updating them to reflect future events or circumstances.

