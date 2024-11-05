NAMTECH and ABB Robotics Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Establish School of Robotics

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 5: ABB Robotics and New Age Makers' Institute of Technology (NAMTECH) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a School of Robotics. This pioneering collaboration aims to close the education gap in automation, advancing robotics skills and industry integration in India.

"With India's emphasis on education, upskilling, and youth employment, investing in high-quality engineering and technical education is vital for our future," said Subrata Karmakar, President of Robotics & Discrete Automation Division, ABB India. "ABB Robotics' collaboration with NAMTECH is pivotal in equipping students with the skills necessary to succeed in the new era of automation. By integrating ABB's expertise in robotics and automation with NAMTECH's innovative educational approach, we will support the continued growth of India's manufacturing sector."

"The cooperation between NAMTECH and ABB Robotics is a first of its kind. It brings together a pioneering, industry-aligned education institute and an industry leader to innovate and alter the face of the manufacturing sector - not just in India, but at a global level," said Arun Kumar Pillai, Director General, NAMTECH. "Robotics adoption by Indian companies is in its early stages, and there is a shortage of talent in robotics engineering in the country. With India's vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' ("Self-reliant India") in the manufacturing sector, this collaboration will play a critical role in the growth of the robotics sector as well as help create a globally competitive talent pool."

NAMTECH aims to create a high-quality, world-class engineering workforce proficient in next-generation technologies, with a strong emphasis on Industry 4.0, sustainability, and management principles. NAMTECH is structured around five schools and several competency centres - including the School of Manufacturing Technologies, the School of Manufacturing Design and AI, the School of Sustainability, the School of Robotics, and the School for Social Impact. Each institution is guided by a global academic partner and collaborates with major industry players.

ABB Robotics and the NAMTECH School of Robotics will create an advanced curriculum through international academic collaboration, resulting in hands-on, industry-focused programs. Its goal is to cultivate talent for the wider industrial sector, supported by state-of-the-art infrastructure and global industry leaders like ABB, to foster a practical learning environment.

- Collaboration continues ABB's commitment to close the global education gap in automation and prepare students for the future of work

- ABB Robotics will bring robotics expertise and mobilise the global ecosystem of innovation partners and academia to support new school

ABB's robotics experts will lead initiatives in knowledge sharing, research, and industry immersion. The Center will have dedicated staff, faculty, and facilities, expanding as the school moves to its new campus.

In 2023, India set a new record with the installation of 8,510 industrial robots, marking a 59% increase from the previous year. This upward trend is expected to continue into 2024 and 2025, highlighting India's long-term potential for automation. Globally, India now ranks seventh in annual robot installations. The robotics sector is experiencing a surge in job opportunities, particularly for positions including Robotics Engineers, Robot Design Engineers, Application Engineers, and Smart Factory Designers.

This is the latest development in ABB Robotics' commitment to close the gap in robotics and automation education. With expertise bolstered by a global network of industry and academic collaborators, including educators in over 40 countries, ABB acts as a catalyst for transformation, preparing people for the future of work and enhancing business resilience. NAMTECH's talent pool, progressive workforce development strategies, and strong collaborations with industry, academia, and government will accelerate the rise of smart manufacturing & robotics, positioning India as a global hub for cutting-edge automation solutions.

ABB Robotics & Discrete Automation one of the world's leading robotics and machine automation suppliers, is the only company with a comprehensive and integrated portfolio covering robots, Autonomous Mobile Robots and machine automation solutions designed and orchestrated by our value-creating software. We help companies of all sizes and sectors - from automotive to electronics and logistics - become more resilient, flexible and efficient. ABB Robotics & Discrete Automation supports customers in the transition towards the connected and collaborative factory of the future. The business area employs approximately 11,000 people at over 100 locations in approximately 53 countries. Go.abb/robotics

NAMTECH is a pioneering, industry-aligned institute built with a bold mission to resolve the disconnect between what the industry needs and the rigid, siloed educational system produces. NAMTECH seeks to reimagine education through experiential learning and an emerging technology-driven curriculum that moulds students for whatever comes and prepares them with the skills to meet future marketplace challenges. NAMTECH is structured into five schools, including the School of Manufacturing Technologies, School of Manufacturing Design and AI, School of Sustainability, School of Robotics, and School for Social Impact, each mentored by a globally leading institution and partnered with various industry leaders.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)