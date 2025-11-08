Nava Delivers Strong Operational Growth And Strategic Advancements; Strengthens Dividend Momentum

PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 8: Nava Limited, a diversified Indian multinational with interests spanning Metals, Mining, Energy, Commercial Agriculture, and Emerging Businesses, today announced its consolidated financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The company reported a resilient performance, sustained growth in key segments, and continued shareholder value creation through consistent dividend distributions.

Key Highlights - Q2 FY26

* Declares interim dividend of 300%

* Consolidated total income at ₹989.7 crore, reflecting stable operations across businesses

* Reports Net profit of ₹177.5 crore, supported by strong operational efficiency

* The 60 MW Captive Power Plant (CPP) in Odisha successfully transitioned to an Independent Power Plant (IPP) effective November 1, 2025, enhancing revenue visibility and operational metrics.

* MEL realised US$ 30 million during the quarter, bringing down arrears to US$ 55.5 million - underscoring steady cash flow recovery.

* Robust dividend momentum: Since April 2025, MEL has distributed US$ 72.8 million to sponsors. Nava Global has, in turn, maintained its consistent track record, leveraging upon sustained profitability and distribution, declared US$ 10 million dividend on November 3, 2025, taking cumulative payout to US$ 24 million to date.

Strategic Project Milestones

* Solar Expansion: MSEL's 100 MW solar project commenced construction in September 2025, on track for commissioning in H2 FY27.

* MEL's 300 MW expansion continues to progress strongly on schedule, reinforcing Nava's position in Zambia's energy landscape.

Standalone Performance

* Revenue: ₹555.5 crore, up 28.9% YoY

* PAT: ₹156.5 crore, up 7.1% YoY

Business Segment Overview

Metals: Ferro Alloys sales surged to 32,760 MT from 19,337 MT YoY, reflecting solid demand and increased throughput.

Energy: MEL operated at a PLF of 80.4%, with planned maintenance ensuring sustained efficiency. Domestic energy margins are poised for improvement with recent coal price reductions by Singareni Collieries.

Mining: Operations continued steadily with positive margins.

Commercial Agriculture: Nava's avocado plantations in Zambia are expected to deliver the first commercial yield during H2 FY26. The integrated sugar project has advanced to the EPC finalization stage, supporting the group's agribusiness diversification.

Commenting on the results, Mr. Ashwin Devineni, MD & CEO, said: "Our performance this quarter reaffirms Nava's operational strength, disciplined execution, and long-term focus on sustainable value creation. The successful transition of our Odisha power plant to an IPP model and consistent dividend flow underscore our commitment to enhancing shareholder returns. With robust projects underway across energy and agriculture, Nava remains well-positioned for continued growth and global relevance."

About Nava Limited

Founded in 1972, Nava Limited is a publicly listed multinational corporation with interests in metals, energy, mining, healthcare, and commercial agriculture. As one of India's leading ferroalloy producers, Nava also operates Zambia's largest mine-to-mouth power plant. Expanding its global presence, Nava is investing in commercial agriculture in Zambia and in healthcare in Southeast Asia. For more information, please visit www.navalimited.com.

Nava Limited hosted a conference call to discuss the quarterly financial results in detail on 07 November 2025 at 1600hrs (IST). Investors and stakeholders are invited to visit the company's website for further details.

This document may contain forward-looking statements based on management's beliefs, opinions, and expectations as of the date of this release. Actual results may vary due to risks and uncertainties, and the company does not assume any obligation to update such statements in response to future developments. Please refer to official disclosures for the most accurate and up-to-date information.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2272192/4394670/Nava_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)