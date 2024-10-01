Navabharat Influencer Awards 2024 - A Grand Success Celebrating India's Social & Digital Excellence, co-organised by Bubble communication

VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 1: The Navabharat Influencer Awards 2024 - 1st edition, unfolded in spectacular fashion; bringing together the brightest stars from the world of social and digital world. Held in Mumbai, this landmark event celebrated individuals whose influence extends beyond the digital screen, honoring their profound contributions across diverse fields. The evening was graced by the presence of Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, who served as the Chief Guest, along with Praful Patel and Dr Shrikant Shinde, Member of Parliament, who were Guests of Honour. Their presence underscored the event's significance as a platform for recognizing the nation's most impactful influencers. Powered by Tunwal E-Motors Limited and Apollo Hospitals, the awards ceremony was a celebration of excellence across a broad spectrum.

Brijesh Singh - Principal Secretary, CMO, Maharashtra and Shweta Shalini State Secretary, Spokesperson, Social Media & IT Incharge - BJP; spoke of significance of Social Media Influencers and their contribution to society, at the event.

Nimish Maheswari - Managing Editor and Vaibhav Maheshwari - Managing Director being the visionaries in the Print media space in India, strongly feel that print and online as mediums can co exist and maximize authenticity and viability of news. Staying close to the brief of the Navabharat Group completing 90 years, Aarti Notiyal - Founder, Bubble Communication spun the concept of awarding 91 Influencers, becoming the first such platform created in India in media space; wherein Team Bubble Communication conceptualized the illustrative representation and identified over 400 influencers, pan India across categories like Automotive & Aviation, Sports, Fashion, Technology, Infotainment, Health, Fitness, Music, and more and the Jury chose the final 90.

The awards honored personalities with digital & social presence who have inspired, educated, and uplifted society, leaving an indelible mark on their industries through a Jury process, bringing them all under one roof. The selection of awardees was entrusted to an esteemed jury, including luminaries such as Padma Gagan Narang, renowned Actor Bharat Dabholkar, Aditya Birla Group's Jasvinder Kataria, acclaimed Advertising Genius Josy Paul, KVIC Director Yogesh Bhamare, FMCG Dr Bhavna Shah, and Editor-in-Chief IBC 24 Network Ravikant Mittal, alongside Navabharat's editorial board. Their collective expertise ensured that the most deserving individuals were recognized for their outstanding contributions. Kishori Gadre - Ex General Manager, MTDC & Amit Vasistha - Founder, GALF added value by their presence.

The event, supported by Radio City 91.1 FM as the Radio Partner, Ruby Hall Clinic as the Healthcare Partner, Alard University as the Education Partner, and Wallop Advertising as the Outdoor Partner, was a resounding success. Attendees experienced an evening of elegance, inspiration, and celebration, as the Navabharat Influencer Awards 2024 set a new benchmark for honoring digital excellence.

Winners comprised of Special Awardees like: Actors Anupam Kher & Swapnil Joshi, Olympic Champions Manoj Sarkar & Swapnil Kushale, Celebrated Author Amish Tripathi, Musician Raghav Sachar, Actor Comedian Kiku Sharda, RJ Salil Acharya, Influencers like Yuvraj Dua, Anshula Kapoor, Sharan Hegde, Muskan Chanchlani, Ankush Bahuguna, Chef Amrita Raichand, Ishitta Arun, Media Manav Manglani, Sukhmani Gambhir, Kamiya Jani, Harun Robert, Shrima Rai, Naman Mathur, Anshuka Parwani, Shivam Malik, Agasthya Shah, Dipraj Jadhav, Sameeksha Takke, Yogesh Bhateja, Dr Mitali Rathod, Dr Mukesh Gupta, Rohit Zinjurke, Syeda Noor, Harish Solanki, Payal Dhare, Diksha Khatri, Malhar Kalambe, Pankti Pandey, Vivek Dhadha, Janhvi Singh, Vivek Keshari, Naman Deshmukh, Tejas Patil, Neeraj Walia, Kabita Singh, Amar Sirohi, Sonal Holland, Buzzzoka, Arun Kumar Tiwari, Kamiya Jani, Griva Jain, Rafique Merchant, Param Choudhary, Riya Upreti, Social Activist Suresh Agrawal, Tarun Mishra, Aman Sharma, Bhagyashree Deshpande, Karan Puri, Debutant Kiaan Sachar, Mayur Jumani, Sai Godbole, Nicole Concessao & Sonal Devraj, Jiggar Thakkar, Saloni Gaur, Prableen Kaur Bhomrah, Rupali Hasija, Neha Nagar, Anmol Sharma, Miti Shah and Sanket Khandagale.

This inaugural edition not only acknowledged the accomplishments of these digital trail blazers but also highlighted the immense impact they continue to have on shaping modern culture and society. Through their influence, they have transcended the digital space, becoming catalysts for change and innovation in the real world.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)