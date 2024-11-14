Nazrana by Radisson Blu, Kaushambi Hosts Awareness Session on Safe Touch for Children at Khushi Foundation

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], November 14: Nazrana by Radisson Blu, Kaushambi, a luxury gifting destination known for its luxurious gifting hampers, hosted an event to raise awareness among the children of Khushi Foundation, Vaishali, by organizing an educational session focused on personal safety on 13th November 2024. The initiative, aimed at educating young minds on the difference between good touch and bad touch, provided essential insights for children in a warm, supportive environment.

UNICEF reports that 1 in 5 girls and 1 in 13 boys worldwide face abuse, emphasizing the need for child safety education. In India, a 2018 National Crime Records Bureau report revealed that over 50% of children were aware of someone who had faced abuse, highlighting the importance of early awareness.

The event began with a warm welcome from the children, who delighted everyone with the dance performances on various songs, including a beautifully choreographed piece on Lord Ganesha, setting an uplifting tone for the day. This was followed by interactive games and activities to engage the children and prepare them for the awareness session. Dr. Sakshi Gupta's talk was presented in a fun and friendly manner, including an open forum where children felt comfortable asking questions and sharing their thoughts. The event reflected Nazrana's commitment to supporting the well-being and awareness of local communities, especially youth, by addressing sensitive topics with warmth, and the expertise of certified specialists.

Elated on the occasion, Sakshi D. Jain, Founder of Nazrana by Radisson Blu, Kaushambi, said, "At Nazrana, we aim to celebrate the spirit of thoughtful and meaningful giving. We believe every child deserves to feel safe and valued, and we are humbled to support spreading awareness on such a crucial matter. This small gesture is part of our broader mission to extend kindness and compassion beyond the gifts we offer."

"As a child psychologist, I strongly believe that creating safe and open spaces for children to learn about personal boundaries is essential. Sessions like these are important for educating children with knowledge that helps them understand and protect themselves in a positive, supportive environment. It was wonderful to see the children so engaged, and I'm grateful to Nazrana for taking this thoughtful step towards community well-being," said Dr. Sakshi Gupta, Child Psychologist

The event concluded with Nazrana distributing customized Nazrana by Kids gift hampers to each child, which included personalized keychains, books, stationery items, and toys, along with food boxes. This thoughtful gesture added a memorable touch to an impactful day. By combining meaningful education with a joyous atmosphere, Nazrana by Radisson Blu, Kaushambi, remains dedicated to creating experiences that enrich the lives of those in the community.

