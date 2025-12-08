Neptune Logitek to raise Rs. 46.62 crore through IPO for fleet expansion

PNN

Gandhidham (Gujarat) [India], December 8: Neptune Logitek Limited, an integrated logistics solutions provider, will launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO) to raise Rs. 46.62 crore on December 15. The IPO will close on December 17. Proceeds from the IPO will be used primarily for fleet expansion, repayment of Debt and related operational needs.

The company is offering 37,00,000 equity shares with a face value of Rs. 10 each at an issue price of Rs. 126 per share. Investors can apply for a minimum of 2,000 shares and in multiples of 1,000 shares thereafter.

For retail applicants, the minimum investment is Rs. 2,52,000 (2,000 shares), while High Net-worth Individuals (HNI) are required to apply for a minimum of three lots (3,000 shares), amounting to Rs. 3,78,000.

Of the total shares on offer, 17,57,500 shares (47.50 per cent) have been reserved for Non-Institutional Investors (NII), and an equal number for Retail Individual Investors (RII). A total of 1,85,000 shares have been reserved for Asnani Stock Broker Private Limited, the market maker.

Neptune Logitek intends to deploy Rs. 33.94 crore from the net proceeds towards the purchase of trucks and ancillary equipment, Rs. 2 crore towards repayment of loans, and Rs. 6.03 crore for general corporate purposes. The strengthened fleet capacity and expanded operational bandwidth are expected to support the company's growth plans across key routes.

As of August 31, 2025, Neptune Logitek operated 192 fleets and fleet operators. Its network includes nine branch offices across major logistics hubs, enabling coordinated movement of goods, and faster turnaround times. In addition, the company also owns and operates a captive petrol pump with a storage capacity of up to 60 kilolitres, supporting fuel management and improving cost efficiency.

Headquartered in Gandhidham, Neptune Logitek provides end-to-end logistics solutions for domestic and international clients. Its service portfolio includes freight forwarding and customs clearance, air freight transportation, door-to-door multimodal coastal forwarding, and road and rail transportation. The company is a technology-driven logistics operator, using GPS-enabled fleet management, real-time vehicle tracking, and automated engine monitoring systems to enhance accuracy, reduce turnaround times, and strengthen operational control.

The issue will close on December 17, while allotment is expected to be finalised on December 18. The company's shares are scheduled to be listed on the BSE SME platform on December 22.

The public issue marks a significant milestone in Neptune Logitek's growth journey, enabling it to expand its service offerings, and enhance its ability to deliver reliable, timely, and flexible logistics solutions to clients across sectors.

Galactico Corporate Services Limited is acting as the lead manager for the issue, while Bigshare Services Private Limited is the registrar.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)