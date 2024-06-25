New Season of Chilean Kiwifruit in India

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], June 25: Chile is renowned for its world-class produce. With its unique climate and geographical conditions, Chile is recognized for delivering premium quality food products that are not only delicious but also highly nutritious.

Chilean Kiwifruit stands out for its high quality and impressive nutritional profile. To create awareness about the health benefits of Chilean Kiwi and establish a strong connection with consumers, the Chilean Kiwi has launched a promotional campaign in India.

As one of the most nutrient-dense fruits, Chilean Kiwi is packed with essential vitamins and minerals, offering significant health advantages. It is rich in vitamin C, dietary fiber, actinidin, potassium, and folate. A single serving of kiwifruit provides an impressive 117% of the daily value of vitamin C and 21% of dietary fiber. Additionally, kiwifruit is a good source of potassium and vitamin E.

Sumit Saran, In-Country Market Representative of Chilean Kiwi, said, 'With almost twice the amount of vitamin C as an orange, kiwifruit has amazing nutritional properties. Consumers in India are constantly looking for fruits that builds their immunity. Through various promotional activities and campaigns, we aim to increase awareness about health, taste and versatility of Chilean kiwifruits. Chile, a country in South America is one of the largest producers of premium kiwifruits in the world'.

Chilean kiwifruits will be available across India for next three months and can be bought easily from any fruit store or any e-commerce platform.

