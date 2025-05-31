nicheBrains and INSEAD Announce Strategic Partnership to Democratize Global Business Learning for SME leaders & Independent Freelance Experts

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 31: In a major move toward empowering India's growing expert SME economy, nicheBrains today announced a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with INSEAD, one of the world's most prestigious business schools. Through this collaboration, nicheBrains' community of SME Leaders and Freelancers will gain exclusive access to the INSEAD Learning Hub, a cutting-edge digital platform delivering premium business and leadership content.

Announcing the partnership, Lakshmi Narasimha Moorthy, CEO of nicheBrains, said:

"This MoU is more than just a partnership--it's a shared vision for the future of expertise. At nicheBrains, we believe local talent should have global opportunities. Partnering with INSEAD now allows our SME leaders and freelance experts to access world-class insights, helping them deliver even greater impact for the organizations they work with." He emphasized that continuous learning is no longer optional for professionals, especially in today's fast-evolving business landscape.

At the same time, Swapnil Chugh, Founder of the INSEAD Learning Hub, shared the broader vision behind the platform:

"Our ambition with the INSEAD Learning Hub is to create the world's first AI-powered Virtual Campus. We want to offer an unmatched, personalized learning experience that connects the best of physical and digital worlds. Our goal is to make learning a habit--not just a one-off activity--especially for professionals navigating the complexities of today's economy." Swapnil explained that the Learning Hub offers bite-sized thought leadership, structured skill-based micro credentials, vibrant communities of thought leaders, and engagement models inspired by industries like gaming and fitness, making professional development both fun and impactful.

Speaking about the advantages for the nicheBrains community, Lakshmi Narasimha Moorthy noted:

"Our SME leaders & freelance experts will now get exclusive access through nicheBrains, with the flexibility to learn anytime and anywhere, and the chance to immediately apply world-class knowledge to real-world consulting projects. Importantly, being associated with INSEAD brings strong global credibility to their professional brand." He added that this partnership supports nicheBrains' larger mission of democratizing access to top-tier learning for our SME leaders and freelance experts--groups that often find themselves underserved by traditional education models.

Highlighting the broader impact, Lakshmi Narasimha Moorthy said:

"This isn't just about individual learning--it's about transforming MSMEs across India and emerging markets. With better-trained freelance experts, MSMEs can access sharper, more strategic guidance, helping them scale sustainably. We're closing the loop: world-class learning flows into expert knowledge, which then drives MSME transformation."

When asked why INSEAD chose to partner with nicheBrains, Swapnil explained:

"nicheBrains is addressing a critical gap--how SMEs can access top digital transformation expertise affordably. Their model allows talented freelance experts to help small companies in ways that create real societal impact. At INSEAD, we believe in the power of knowledge to tackle large-scale challenges, and this partnership fits beautifully with our mission."

Both leaders highlighted the strong alignment between the two organizations. Lakshmi Narasimha Moorthy observed:

"nicheBrains and INSEAD share core values--breaking down barriers to access, promoting future readiness, and ensuring that knowledge becomes a catalyst for meaningful societal change." Swapnil agreed, noting that the partnership supports key Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal 4 (Quality Education) and Goal 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth). "We're not just offering content. We're empowering our Users to drive economic growth and innovation, starting from the grassroots," he said.

Lakshmi Narasimha Moorthy also shared the phased rollout plan. A select group of nicheBrains SME leaders and freelance experts will first access the INSEAD Learning Hub, providing feedback and helping co-create use cases. Access will then expand to all eligible SME leaders and freelance experts, with onboarding support, curated learning plans, and communication materials. Going forward, nicheBrains and INSEAD also plan to collaborate on thought-leadership webinars, panel discussions, and masterclasses tailored for the Indian market.

INSEAD is a leading global business school with campuses in Europe (France), Asia (Singapore), the Middle East (Abu Dhabi), and North America (San Francisco). As "The Business School for the World," INSEAD brings together people, cultures, and ideas to develop responsible leaders who transform business and society. Its cutting-edge research, rigorous programs, and commitment to innovation have consistently placed it among the top-ranked institutions globally.

nicheBrains is an orchestrated platform for mid-size businesses looking to scale through Digital Transformation, providing structured execution plans, vetted expert networks, and governance tools to ensure rapid business impact without the risk of vendor mistrust or failed initiatives. Building on this foundation, it has also emerged as India's first digital transformation platform that empowers MSMEs by connecting them with vetted freelance experts and consultants across industries. Designed to bridge the gap between strategy and execution, nicheBrains enables short-burst projects, long-term engagements, and solution discovery through expert matchmaking. The platform is a thriving ecosystem for freelance experts seeking consistent, meaningful work and professional development. Founded with a commitment to sustainability, nicheBrains actively supports SDG 8 (promoting sustained, inclusive economic growth) and SDG 9 (fostering innovation and infrastructure). The platform is redefining how enterprises access talent--and how freelance experts access opportunity.

