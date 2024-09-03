NIFD Global's Janak Tak and Krishika Gor Set to Earn Spotlights at Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI

PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 3: Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI remains the ultimate goal as the third day of NIFD Global's Virtual Design Carnival 2024 saw the momentum build. Participants, eager to secure their place at this prestigious event, faced intensifying competition and left no stone unturned in their quest to impress both the jury and the audience. On Day 3 of the event, Janak Tak from NIFD Global Jaipur; and Krishika Gor from NIFD Global Mumbai Ghatkopar have emerged as winners in Fashion Design and Interior Design categories respectively. From more than 1,000 entries, only 80 were shortlisted for the Design Carnival, with 17 advancing on day 3. These winners will join the ranks of champions from Day 1 and 2.

Guiding these emerging talents were some of the industry's most respected voices. The jury, composed of Devanshi Doshi, Co-Founder & Designer at Studio Deshi; Nachiket Barve, an Award-Winning Fashion Designer; Neeraj Gaba, a Creative Entrepreneur and Motivational Speaker; and Shefalee Vasudev, Editor-in-Chief of The Voice of Fashion, provided critical insights and feedback, sharpening the participants' vision and execution. The event is being hosted by Bollywood actor and celebrity host Aman Verma.

The fashion design winners will showcase their collections at the NIFD Global 'The Runway' show, while the interior design winners will create sets for designer shows throughout the event. Beyond the runway, the winners will receive substantial cash prizes and invaluable mentorship from industry experts at RISE Worldwide. This support and guidance will empower them to bring their creative visions to life, making a significant impact on the design industry.

In the Fashion Design category, Jenika Nahar and Dwiti Jain from NIFD Global Mumbai South earned the first runner-up spot, with Bhavesh Poptani and Purvi Rathi from NIFD Global Raipur being named the second runner-up. In the Interior Design category, Divya Mohan Kothari from NIFD Global Dehradun has been awarded first runner-up, while Jesse Steves from NIFD Global Pune KoregaonParkand Krushi Gada from NIFD Global Mumbai South secured the second runners-up position.

Other participants from GroupC representing various regions from across the country, included Meghna P. Kumbhare, Sejal Machhale & Saniya Chhoda from Nagpur; Mansi Gupta & Aiman Mustaq from Kanpur; Jiya Hariya & Kashish Jain from Mumbai Ghatkopar; Tushar Sharma from Jaipur; Veda N from Bangalore HSR Layout; Palak Khirwalfrom Raipur; Neelam Rathod & Rishita Adhikary from Vapi.

Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI is a dream come true for these aspiring designers. It's the ultimate stage for showcasing their work and establishing themselves as leaders in their field. With each passing day, NIFD Global's talented students are proving that they have the potential to revolutionize Indian fashion and interior design.

By providing a platform that bridges the gap between education and the industry, NIFD Global is not only propelling individual careers forward but also shaping the future of fashion and interior design in India. The winners from this event will soon be showcasing their talents on a stage that sets the benchmark for design excellence - Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI.

The NIFD Global's Design Carnival represents a vital milestone for students nationwide. The invaluable guidance provided by esteemed mentors - fashion icon Manish Malhotra, celebrated interior designer Gauri Khan, design powerhouse Twinkle Khanna, and costume designer extraordinaire Ashley Rebello - plays a pivotal role in nurturing and shaping the future leaders of the design industry.

To learn more about NIFD Global's comprehensive programs offered through the School of Design, School of Management, and School of Beauty, please visit www.nifdglobal.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)