Nine Days Out, HIMTEX 2026 Exhibitor List Locks In at 350-Plus

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 11: Stall allotments for the 9th edition of the Hyderabad International Machine Tool & Engineering Expo (HIMTEX 2026) are now settled, with organisers confirming 350+ exhibitors and 1,000+ live machines for the show, which runs 20-24 August at the HITEX Exhibition Centre, Hyderabad. At 18,500 sqm, this is the largest edition HIMTEX has staged so far.

What stands out this year is where the exhibitors are coming from. Companies are travelling in from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Punjab, a spread that organisers say shows how far HIMTEX has grown beyond a Hyderabad-only event.

Mr. Vinoth Sasidharan, Project Head, HIMTEX, put it simply: "The evolution of HIMTEX--from a regional exhibition to an event that industry stakeholders deliberately plan to attend--is a clear indicator that we are building something with real industry value."

The exhibitor mix is broad this year. CNC machining centres, VMCs, HMCs, sheet metal and forming presses, cutting tools, welding equipment, robotics, and material handling all feature, alongside a growing number of companies working in industrial software and connected manufacturing.

That last group ties into one of the biggest draws on this year's show floor: DiFact - the Digital Factory & Connected Technologies Pavilion. Built around the Digital Factory Experience Zone (DFEZ), developed with Knowledge Partner Automation Industry Association (AIA), the pavilion will run live demonstrations of turning and milling operations, CMM inspection, AMR-based material movement, cobot-assisted handling, and machine monitoring dashboards through the week. It is built to be walked through and seen working, rather than just read about on a brochure.

"MSMEs hear the words 'Industry 4.0' all the time, but seeing it actually running on a shop floor is still rare for most of them," said Mr. Kuna Shankar, Director, HITEX. "That is exactly what DFEZ is built to show. We would rather let people see it running."

Several exhibitors who confirmed their participation this week said scale was the main reason. A single large show tends to bring stronger footfall than several smaller regional ones, and HIMTEX's growing reach across states came up often as the reason for signing up.

HIMTEX 2026 continues to be backed by the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) and the Machine Tool Manufacturers' Association, Rajkot, along with its Diamond, Gold and Silver partners.

Business visitor registration is open now at www.himtex.in. Entry is free for registered visitors aged 18 and above.

The Hyderabad International Machine Tool & Engineering Expo (HIMTEX) is the flagship biennial exhibition dedicated to machine tools, manufacturing technologies, industrial automation, and engineering solutions. Bringing together leading manufacturers, technology providers, buyers, and industry professionals, HIMTEX serves as a catalyst for innovation, collaboration, and business growth while supporting the advancement of India's manufacturing sector.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)