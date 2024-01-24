Nitte (Deemed to be University) opens doors for aspiring Engineers: Apply for NUCAT BTech admission before 6th February 2024

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], January 24: Nitte (Deemed to be University) has commenced the application process for its undergraduate BTech programs through the Nitte University Common Admission Test (NUCAT)2024. This exam opens doors to a holistic engineering education program renowned for its industry-aligned curriculum, diverse specializations, and strong alumni network. Prospective students can visit https://nucat.nitte.edu.in/ the NUCAT website and apply latest by February 6th, 2024.

NUCAT is the gateway to various programs offered by Nitte (Deemed to be University), including the 4-year BTech program and other specialized courses such as BSc (Hons), Biomedical Science, BSc Nursing, MBA, and MCA.

Application Date

The application process for NUCAT commenced on January 1st, 2024, and will remain open until February 6th, 2024, offering students entry to a world-class engineering education.

Exam dates for NUCAT Test 1: February 17th and 18th, 2024

Speaking on the occasion, Vishal Hegde, Pro-Chancellor, Nitte (Deemed to be University) stated, "NUCAT provides a platform for bright minds to join a vibrant community of innovators and embark on a journey of academic excellence and professional success. With diverse specializations, an industry-aligned curriculum, and a strong focus on practical learning, our programs equip graduates with the knowledge and skills to thrive in the ever-evolving world of technology."

Diverse Specializations, Endless Possibilities

Nitte (Deemed to be University) offers a diverse range of BTech specializations, catering to various interests and career aspirations:

* Artificial Intelligence & Data Science

* Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning

* Biotechnology Engineering

* Civil Engineering

* Computer & Communication Engineering

* Computer Science & Engineering

* Computer Science (Cyber Security)

* Computer Science (Full Stack Development Specialization)

* Electronics & Communication Engineering

* Electronics & Communication Engineering (Advanced Communication Technology)

* Electronics (VLSI Design & Technology)

* Electrical & Electronics Engineering

* Information Science & Engineering

* Mechanical Engineering

* Robotics & Artificial Intelligence

Admission Process

Admission to the BTech programs at the NMAM Institute of Technology, Nitte, is based on the Nitte University Common Admission Test (NUCAT) 2024 results. This ensures a focused and equitable selection process, aligning with the commitment to a merit-based admission system.

The University offers admission in three categories - General, Inclusivity, and NRI. Under the General and Inclusivity categories, admissions will be based on inter-se-merit in NUCAT. The General category, comprising 80% of the seats, is for Indian nationals who have completed Class 12 in India. The Inclusivity category allocates 10% of seats to students who have passed Class 12 in India, but outside Karnataka.

NRI category candidates are eligible for direct admission based on marks secured in PCM subjects in Class 12. It includes Foreign Nationals, PIOs, Overseas Citizens of India, Candidates who passed Class 12 outside India and Candidates who have passed Class 12 in India, but are sponsored by parents/blood relatives having NRI status.

Prospective candidates can register at https://apply.nitte.edu.in/ based on specified dates. A candidate can take a maximum of 3 tests and the best of attempts will be considered for ranking. NUCAT will be conducted through a Remotely Proctored Online Mode or Centre

Based Online Test, with a duration of 2 hours. It will consist of 120 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), totalling 120 marks, with 40 questions each in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

As prospective engineers gear up for this transformative journey, Nitte University with more than 40 years of legacy stands firm with its vibrant and enriching 120-acre campus teeming with innovation and the camaraderie of over 22,000 alumni. Furthermore, its engineering programs are accredited by the National Board of Accreditation (NBA) making the university an excellent choice for aspiring engineers seeking a holistic learning experience as they navigate the complexities of the real world.

Nitte University beckons aspiring engineers to seize the opportunity for a world-class education through NUCAT. With diverse specializations, industry-aligned programs, and a legacy of academic excellence, the University promises more than just a degree - a transformative journey into the dynamic realm of technology and innovation.

For more information, visit: https://engineering.nitte.edu.in/

