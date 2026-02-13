Nurture Well Industries Posts Strong Q3 & 9M FY26 Results; Revenue Up 57.28%, Net Profit Surges 104.20% YoY

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 13: Nurture Well Industries Limited (BSE: 531889), engaged in the manufacturing of organic and inorganic food products and bakery items, has announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025.

Key Financial Highlights (Consolidated)

Operational & Business Highlights

Product Portfolio Expansion

- Added Donuts (Premium & Mass variants) targeting urban & semi-urban markets

- Introduced Rusk, a high-repeat tea-time consumption product

- Launched Khari Biscuits, a consistently strong demand category

- Focus on products with:

* Daily consumption behavior

* Strong retailer pull

* Attractive margin structure

* Cross-selling synergy with existing biscuit network

Diversification into Bakery Segment

- Entry into fresh bakery category with:

* Kulcha

* Bread (White & Brown variants planned)

* Veg & other Puff variants

- Strengthens presence in fast-moving fresh food space

- Enhances retailer engagement and shelf rotation

- Creates institutional sales opportunities (canteens, hotels, caterers)

Drives higher purchase frequency and repeat demand.

Management Perspective

Commenting on the results, Mr. Saurabh Goyal, Managing Director of Nurture Well Industries Limited, said:

"We are pleased to report a strong performance for the nine months ended FY26, reflecting the strength of our expanding product portfolio and improving operational efficiencies.

Revenue from Operations for 9M FY26 stood at ₹826.48 Cr, registering a robust growth of 57.28% YoY. EBITDA increased by 92.67% to ₹89.38 Cr, with EBITDA margins improving by 198 bps to 10.81%, demonstrating operating leverage and better cost management. Net Profit rose by 104.20% YoY to ₹92.32 Cr, while Net Profit Margin improved by 202 bps to 10.37%. EPS (Diluted) nearly doubled to ₹3.15, up 98.11% YoY.

The strong performance was supported by expansion into high-demand product categories and our strategic entry into the bakery segment, enhancing product mix and margin profile. Our focus on distribution expansion, packaging upgrades, and operational discipline continues to strengthen brand visibility and drive scalable growth.

We remain confident in sustaining this momentum, supported by strong demand, an expanding product basket, and continued focus on profitability and efficient capital utilization."

About Nurture Well Industries Limited

Incorporated in 1995, NURTURE WELL INDUSTRIES LIMITED (Formerly integrated Industries Limited) is a diversified food company engaged in the manufacturing of organic and inorganic food products, bakery items, and processed foods. With a strong legacy in the FMCG sector, IIL has progressively expanded its footprint in high-growth food categories with a focus on quality, innovation, and scale.

As part of its strategic growth initiative, IIL has acquired a running biscuit manufacturing facility through its subsidiary, M/s Nurture Well Foods Limited.

Nurture Well Foods Ltd.

Established in 2023, Nurture Well Foods Ltd. manufactures premium biscuits and cookies for domestic and international markets under the brands RICHLITE, FUNTREAT, and CRAZY CRUNCH.

Its Neemrana (Rajasthan) facility, with a capacity of 3,400 MT per month, features modern automated technology and adheres to strict quality standards. Using premium ingredients, the company offers butter-rich cookies, center-filled biscuits, and Indian-inspired flavors that combine nutrition with indulgence.

Disclaimer

This document contains forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts and are subject to risks and uncertainties such as government actions, local developments, and technological risks. The Company is not responsible for any actions taken based on these statements and does not commit to publicly updating them to reflect future events or circumstances.

