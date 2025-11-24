Orthotrends 2025 begins in Delhi, day started with discussion on Robotics surgery and joint replacement

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 24: The Orthotrends 2025 conference has been started in Delhi. A mix of senior orthopedic names and younger surgeons talked about rapidly increasing orthopedic problems. Experts discussed regarding new scopes in Robotic surgery and joint replacement.

Experts explained regarding Robotic surgery, that it does make the small technical steps far more controlled. Things like bone cuts, angles and implant alignment get handled with a level of micro-accuracy that's hard to maintain manually every single time. A few of them even mentioned cases where patients recovered faster simply because the alignment was spot-on.

Later, there was a detailed segment on the Tissue Bank run by Shalby Hospitals. Careful screening, clean handling, long-term storage and strict protocols were the main talk points. Over the years, thousands of patients needing reconstruction procedures have benefitted. It also came up that the implants used in these surgeries are USFDA-approved and sourced from the U.S., which, as a few delegates pointed out, matters a lot for long-term reliability.

Shalby Hospital's Chairman and Managing Director Dr. Vikram Shah spoke in a more grounded, practical way -- saying that Orthotrends is basically an attempt to bring global orthopedic ideas closer to everyday Indian practice. According to him, events like this help younger doctors see what experienced surgeons across the world are trying out, and then figure out what actually fits our hospital setups, our patient habits, and frankly, our constraints too.

Experts also talked about increasing BMI among Indian women. Several clinicians said a large majority of knee cases -- sometimes four out of five -- are women struggling with weight gain, lack of movement, hormonal fluctuations and low calcium intake.

Lifestyle problems also took up a chunk of the day. Doctors casually pointed out the usual issues: too much sitting, too much screen time, irregular meals and sleep that never seems to be enough. According to them, bones are simply not getting the support they need and degeneration is starting much earlier than before. When diet came up, the advice was simple -- take more calcium, enough protein, leafy greens, nuts, seeds and sunlight.

