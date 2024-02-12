PalTech Achieves Great Place To Work Certification, Reinforcing Commitment to Employee Well-being and Professional Growth

India PR Distribution

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 12: PalTech, a prominent offshore IT consulting firm headquartered in Hyderabad, proudly announces its recent accreditation as a Great Place To Work, a testament to the company's unwavering dedication to cultivating a culture of happiness, learning, and professional development.

Renowned for its expertise in delivering digital transformation services globally, PalTech's achievement of the esteemed Great Place To Work Certification underscores its commitment to establishing a workplace where employees not only succeed professionally but also find fulfillment personally.

An overwhelming 93% of PalTech employees affirm that the company is truly a Great Place To Work, praising the management, culture, and abundant opportunities for learning and growth.

Shyam Palreddy, CEO at PalTech, expressed, "At PalTech, we consider our employees as our greatest asset. We have exciting plans for the future, and together, we will propel PalTech into a powerhouse of innovation."

As a pioneering force in IT consulting with over two decades of industry-leading experience, PalTech distinguishes itself as a Great Place To Work, underpinned by a Culture of Excellence.

Key Highlights:

* Happiness as a Priority: PalTech goes above and beyond traditional workplace practices, prioritizing employee happiness. Regular team-building activities, wellness programs, and social events create a sense of community and belonging.

* Continuous Learning and Development: Committed to fostering a culture of continuous learning, PalTech provides comprehensive training programs, workshops, and mentorship opportunities. This commitment empowers the workforce to stay ahead in industry trends, ensuring professional growth and career advancement.

* Professional Growth Opportunities: PalTech is dedicated to the holistic growth of its employees, offering clear career paths, mentorship, and numerous opportunities for skill development. This ensures that every team member reaches their full potential within the organization.

* Commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR): PalTech recognizes the importance of giving back to the community and making a positive impact beyond the workplace. Through various CSR initiatives, employees at PalTech are not only empowered to contribute to meaningful causes but also feel a sense of pride and fulfillment in being part of a socially responsible organization.

PalTech's commitment to excellence extends beyond its services. With an experienced leadership team and an innovative workforce, PalTech not only delivers top-notch IT services but also nurtures an inspiring workplace where individual and collective success flourish.

Agni Jonnalagadda, Senior Director at PalTech, remarked, "We are thrilled to be acknowledged as a Great Place To Work. This certification reflects our commitment to creating an environment where our employees can thrive, contributing to the success of our clients and the company as a whole."

Open Positions at PalTech:

PalTech invites talented individuals to join its dynamic team as part of the company's expansion plans. Exciting opportunities are available across various roles, including Data Engineer, Azure DevOps Engineer, Business Analyst, NET Fullstack Engineer, React Native Developer, PHP Fullstack Developer, Data Science Engineer, Mobile Application Developer Android, and Mobile Application Developer- IOS.

Interested candidates are encouraged to visit www.pal.tech for more information on current job openings and to submit their applications.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Email: marketing@pal.tech

About PalTech:

PalTech is an offshore IT consulting firm specializing in digital transformational services for small, medium, and large organizations across industries. From Application Development, Cloud & DevOps Engineering, Data Science, Data Engineering & Analytics, to Complete Business Automation, PalTech provides IT services to clients across the globe. Learn more at www.pal.tech.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)