Parmish Verma to Headline Grand New Year's Eve Celebration at The Delhi Arena, The Omaxe State

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 28: Omaxe Group, one of India's leading real estate developers, is thrilled to announce an electrifying New Year's Eve celebration at The Delhi Arena within The Omaxe State, Dwarka Sector 19B, on December 31. With a star-studded lineup featuring Parmish Verma, DJ Sahil Gulati, and Ghaint Jxtt, this event promises an unforgettable experience for over 5,000 attendees.

The Delhi Arena, designed to host up to 50,000 spectators, is fast emerging as the capital's premier destination for high-profile events. Following the resounding success of a recent concert by B Praak that left over 5,000 attendees spellbound, this New Year's Eve bash aims to solidify its status as a hub for world-class entertainment and grand celebrations.

The headliner for the night, Parmish Verma, will bring his signature energy and chart-topping hits like Gaal Ni Kadni and Sab Fade Jange to the stage. Complementing his electrifying performance will be DJ Sahil Gulati and Ghaint Jxtt, ensuring an unforgettable mix of beats and vibes as Delhi rings in 2025.

"Delhi now has a world-class venue to host iconic events that unite people through shared, unforgettable experiences," said Mr. Mohit Goel, Managing Director of Omaxe Group. "The overwhelming response to the B Praak concert showcased the immense potential of The Delhi Arena. This New Year's celebration is yet another milestone as we position The Omaxe State as a center for sports, entertainment, and cultural excellence in the capital."

Part of Omaxe's pioneering 50-acre 5-in-1 Integrated Retail, Sports, Hospitality, Food, and Events Project, The Delhi Arena redefines Delhi's event landscape. Its state-of-the-art facilities, including parking for over 2,000 vehicles, ensure a seamless experience for attendees. Modeled after global icons like London's Olympic Park and Melbourne's premier event spaces, The Delhi Arena is setting new benchmarks for event venues in India.

As the countdown to December 31 begins, The Delhi Arena invites Delhiites to experience a New Year's Eve like never before--marking the start of 2025 with music, energy, and memories to last a lifetime.

About Omaxe

Established in 1987, Omaxe Ltd. is one of India's leading and most trusted real estate development companies. Listed on both the NSE and BSE in 2007, Omaxe has delivered approximately 135.84 million sq. ft. of real estate across 29 cities in 8 states, including Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh. Its diverse portfolio spans residential, commercial, and integrated township projects. With over three decades of experience, the company has consistently focused on delivering high-quality developments that cater to the evolving needs of urban India.

Omaxe has played a key role in transforming urban landscapes with iconic projects like Omaxe New Chandigarh Township, World Street in Faridabad, Omaxe Chowk in Delhi's Chandni Chowk, and Royal Residency in Ludhiana. The company is currently developing The Omaxe State in Dwarka, a cutting-edge mixed-use destination featuring retail, hospitality, sports, and entertainment.

With a robust land bank, innovative designs, and a vision for creating vibrant communities, Omaxe has gained the trust of millions of customers and investors. The company continues to set benchmarks in the real estate industry, solidifying its position as a leader in shaping the future of urban India.

For more information, please visit www.omaxe.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)