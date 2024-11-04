Pets of Paradise - Empowering First-Time Pet Parents in India

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 4: In India, around 57 per cent of the urban population is lonely due to a lack of meaningful connections. This trend is growing due to factors like urbanization and lifestyle changes. Recent studies indicate a 15-20 per cent increase in loneliness rates over the past few years, exacerbated by post-pandemic isolation. At the same time, 80 million pets are homeless, and many more are abandoned on the streets or in shelters each year.

One of the primary reasons many pet adoptions fail is the lack of knowledge and support infrastructure available to new pet parents, making it difficult to sustain the relationship. In increasingly isolated urban environments, pets serve as valuable companions, helping to reduce stress and enhance mental well-being.

The goal of Pets Of Paradise is to go beyond promoting adoption by creating a support system that fosters long-term, positive relationships between pets and their owners.

A Pet Care Ecosystem

We have an entire ecosystem to support you as a pet parent throughout your journey. Our platform will give you access to:

* Pet Products: High-quality yet affordable pet food, treats, and accessories for different breeds and life stages.

* Expert Help: Our team of pet experts will answer your questions, give you advice, and help you make informed decisions about your pet's care.

* Community: Seasoned pet parents help and emotionally support the pet parents.

Empowering First-Time Pet Parents

Pets Of Paradise knows the gap in the Indian pet care market. While many NGOs focus on animal rescue, there's no support for new pet parents. This leads to abandonment even in the first few months of adoption. We provide a complete ecosystem so pets find homes and stay there. Pets of Paradise wants to make pet parenting for everyone. Our platform will have:

- Educational Resources: Articles, webinars, and community events to educate new pet parents.

- Fun Content: Milo and Booshy, our playful mascots, make learning about pet care fun and relatable.

- Smooth Adoption Process: We simplify the adoption process by connecting potential pet parents with animals needing a home.

Delicious Indian Food for Every Pet with No Preservatives

At the heart of every pet's well-being is nutrition. Pets of Paradise offers an economic range of pet food made with love using natural ingredients. Our products are formulated to provide your furry friend with the essential nutrients they need to live a happy and healthy life.

Discover Indian Hound and Indie Cats

For those seeking species-specific food for best in pet nutrition, we recommend Indian Hound and Indie Cats. These economic products offer a variety of delicious and nutritious food for dogs and cats, including chemical-free food, treats, and wet food.

Indian Hound Walking Gear: Stylish, Safe, and QR-Enabled

We also offer affordable, functional, and stylish Indian Hound walking gear, featuring a built-in QR code to store your pet's details for added safety. Enjoy worry-free, meaningful walks while creating lasting bonds with your pet. Plus, it comes with a year-long warranty.

A Pet Loving Future for India

Pets Of Paradise is changing the face of pet parenting in India. By providing a supportive and educational platform, we are enabling people to enjoy the joy and responsibility of being a pet parent. In addition to helping you find the right pet companion, we connect you with trusted vets, behaviourists, boarders, and nutritionists to ensure your pet's well-being.

As the adoption numbers grow, we see a future where every pet has a home and the resources to live well.

Join the Pets of Paradise Family

Become a part of the first-time pet parenting community and help save one paw at a time.

https://www.petsofparadise.store/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)