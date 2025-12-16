PIIDM launches AI-powered digital marketing course in Pune with placement support

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 16: PIIDM (Pashium Institute of Digital Marketing) has announced the launch of its AI-powered digital marketing course in Pune, aimed at training students and professionals in practical, industry-relevant digital skills along with structured placement support.

PIIDM began operations around 2018 in Pune with a focus on digital skill development and awareness. The institute functions under Pashium Educational Institute (OPC) Private Limited and was founded by Vijay Gehlot, a digital marketing trainer and consultant with more than 15 years of industry experience. Over the years, PIIDM has trained over 50,000 learners globally through classroom and online formats and has received recognition from IFA and DY Patil College for its contribution to digital marketing education.

Speaking about the course launch, Vijay Gehlot said, "Digital marketing roles today demand more than theoretical knowledge. Employers expect candidates to understand tools, platforms, and real campaign execution. This program has been structured to reflect how work actually happens in agencies and marketing teams."

The course features a 2026-updated syllabus covering more than 50 digital marketing and Gen-AI tools, including ChatGPT, Gemini, Leonardo, Runway ML and Copy AI. Training is delivered through live client projects, daily assignments, and case-based learning, following an agency-style approach to help participants gain hands-on experience across multiple digital marketing functions.

Vijay highlighted the institute's placement framework, stating, "Our placement support is built on long-term industry relationships. With over 600 hiring partners, we have supported placements for more than 50,000 students and recorded a 97 per cent placement rate in 2025."

In addition to placement assistance, PIIDM provides lifetime access to its learning management system, enabling students to revisit recorded sessions and seek academic guidance even after completing the course. Participants are also supported in earning over 15 globally recognised certifications from platforms such as Google, HubSpot and Meta.

Currently, PIIDM operates two offline centres in Pune at FC Road and Pimpri Chinchwad (Pimple Saudagar), with plans underway to open a third centre in Hadapsar. The advanced digital marketing programme runs for 2.5 months and is priced between Rs 23,000 and Rs 25,000, with instalment and EMI options available.

Commenting on affordability, the institute stated, "Access to digital education should not be limited by cost. Our fee structure is designed to keep professional training accessible without compromising on quality."

